Work together to stop pandemic

The president and his supporters do not appreciate that this virus is an aggressive enemy – searching for a home in your lungs to deprive you of breath and life. It is no car accident, not an accidental drowning, nor some death by chance. This virus is a dynamic, demonic, and relentless enemy looking for a host where it can survive and, yes, kill you.

This mistake on their part is leading some ignorant of its aggressive, hostile and persistent nature to want to open doors – as to a Pearl Harbor, a bank robber, a serial killer looking for victims. These neglect its aggressiveness. These are opening a way for a killer to enter their bodies, family, friends, or strangers whenever they defy the guidance is offered to keep this enemy at bay via a mask, or social distancing.

This defiant ignorance will make our pandemic last longer, will kill more people, and will define this generation for its foolishness. They act like brave, ignorant teenagers more intent on showing their independent freedom by unlocking doors to the stores all by themselves while the bull waits outside the china stop: “Look at my courage in fighting off regulations — shooting holes in those stupid levees the government installs to prevent flooding.”