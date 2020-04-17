Work together to strengthen us all

COVID-19 is our wake-up call.
It is time for us to pull together, make America as fair and competent as it can be, and reverse our accelerating national decline.
We the people of the USA are history’s first and only popular sovereign citizens. This provides us a huge advantage over other nations in our capacity to anticipate and respond fairly and competently to global crises.
But our unfortunate, out-of-control, delayed, fragmented, and incomplete COVID-19 response is an impossible-to-ignore red flag warning.
Its blurred blend of scientific principle and political preference, its emphasis of competition over cooperation, and the continuing failure of our elected federal officials to provide much needed enlightening, uniting, and nurturing national and international leadership, are importantly revealingly.
For decades, we have refused to officially admit how far we have been drifting from fairly and competently applying popular sovereign self-governance.
But now, the inadequate planning, insufficient coordination, fraud, waste, abuse, opportunism, favoritism, callousness, neglect, unfairness, and incompetence impairing our COVID-19 response are making it publicly obvious that we are generally failing to adequately manage and oversee the public-budget-based systemic internal control process which actualizes our popular self-governance.
Strengthening this process will provide the transparency, public interest accountability, fairness, and competence we need.
We must overcome partisan political differences and provide responsible, responsive, fair, and competent popular self-governance.
If we work together inclusively to better understand and strengthen our presently neglected but proven reliable when conscientiously applied public-budget-based systemic internal control process, we can rescue, realize, and share our existentially threatened American Dream.
Dick Haas, Pontiac
