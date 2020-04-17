Work together to strengthen us all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

COVID-19 is our wake-up call.

It is time for us to pull together, make America as fair and competent as it can be, and reverse our accelerating national decline.

We the people of the USA are history’s first and only popular sovereign citizens. This provides us a huge advantage over other nations in our capacity to anticipate and respond fairly and competently to global crises.

But our unfortunate, out-of-control, delayed, fragmented, and incomplete COVID-19 response is an impossible-to-ignore red flag warning.

Its blurred blend of scientific principle and political preference, its emphasis of competition over cooperation, and the continuing failure of our elected federal officials to provide much needed enlightening, uniting, and nurturing national and international leadership, are importantly revealingly.

For decades, we have refused to officially admit how far we have been drifting from fairly and competently applying popular sovereign self-governance.