World's current state foretold in bible

Due to the circumstances around the world, unrest, greed, political power, immorality, hatred, lack of discipline, a people straining in knowledge, going into space, trying in space, thinking that mankind can find out if there are other planets to live on, without acknowledging that Almighty God is in control and has ultimately created all things, including mankind, about 6,000 years ago.

Is it any wonder that this coronavirus has shocked the whole world and has caused fear of the astounding collapse of the world’s markets?

Well, this virus is not the only reason for collapsing. The preposterous debts around the world, including our nation, is no doubt the real reason.

I have a book written in 2009 by Jerry Robinson, named “Bankruptcy of Our Nation.” Fiat money is the problem.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

However, I am certain that these times in which we are living are fulfillment of prophecies written in the holy bible.

We can see by the times written in the Old Testament that God brings punishment to the world when mankind gets his wrath.

First there was Noah’s Ark, the Genesis flood, about 2,400 B.C. Next was the Tower of Babel about 2,200 B.C., Genesis 6 and 11.

Wake up, America; wake up world.

John Gramm, Gridley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0