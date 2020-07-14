Yes vote encouraged for DeWitt County wind farm
0 comments

Yes vote encouraged for DeWitt County wind farm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

I am writing to voice my strong support for the Alta Farms wind project and to encourage a YES vote during the upcoming action on this important project by the DeWitt County Board.

Alta Farms has always promised enormous benefits to our community and we desperately need those benefits now more than ever. The uncertainties surrounding the state of the Illinois and local DeWitt County economies are very real and this project will provide a sustainable revenue stream into the county budget for years to come. Add to that the fact that we will gain hundreds of new jobs in the short term and dozens of permanent jobs longer term, and a YES vote on Alta Farms is truly a no-brainer.

Benjamin Owens, Clinton

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News