Yes vote encouraged for DeWitt County wind farm

I am writing to voice my strong support for the Alta Farms wind project and to encourage a YES vote during the upcoming action on this important project by the DeWitt County Board.

Alta Farms has always promised enormous benefits to our community and we desperately need those benefits now more than ever. The uncertainties surrounding the state of the Illinois and local DeWitt County economies are very real and this project will provide a sustainable revenue stream into the county budget for years to come. Add to that the fact that we will gain hundreds of new jobs in the short term and dozens of permanent jobs longer term, and a YES vote on Alta Farms is truly a no-brainer.