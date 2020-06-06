Younger generation deserves praise
Younger generation deserves praise

I commend our young people for their non-violent, spirited march on June 3 in downtown Bloomington. They were a diverse group, bonded in mutual support and bearing witness to George Floyd’s murder. Their eight minute, 46 second silence, the time that Mr. Floyd was under the knee, was more moving than words.

Some disparage the younger generation – I am inspired by today’s youth, their depth of knowledge, their compassion and their awareness of the world and its challenges. They exemplified the best we can be on Wednesday night; I also want to commend their parents, who nurtured caring and justice in their children. With all the turmoil, these young people make me feel more secure about our future. They make all of us proud and I hope they continue their quest to create a more caring, just and inclusive community.

Mike Matejka, Normal

