Opinion column: If Trump rioters had been Black, Capitol streets would've been blood-red

But Wednesday? Did anybody think things could go so far, so wrong, so un-American?

That's the richly horrible irony here. Somehow, the rioters (along with their pathetic and delusional Facebook cheerleaders) couch their mob action as somehow an act of patriotism. Actually, it was an act of sedition — this attack on a pillar of democracy, a federal election.

If you can't see that, you're part of what is wrong with this country.

Republicanism isn't wrong. Conservatism isn't wrong.

But fascism is wrong. And Donald Trump is wrong.

Remember when Hilary Clinton referred to Trump's core as "deplorable"? Wednesday, they proved her right.

Yet maybe Donald Trump was right about something Wednesday.

Before the mayhem, the outgoing president tweeted, "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

Of course, Trump was again whining about his failed reelection bid, this time about his evaporated fantasy in which the vice president would somehow champion a coup to keep Trump in the Oval Office. Pence, wise enough to follow election protocol, said no, so Trump went on the attack.