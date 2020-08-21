OPINION: If Joe Biden wins the White House, will Pritzker appoint himself senator?

The Democratic National Convention is selling Joe Biden as if he were some fragile Lladro figurine on the Home Shopping Network.
It’s not compelling and ratings are down. But that’s not the Democrats’ fault. The coronavirus has shut convention halls. Democrats are stuck -- as Republicans will be next week -- with pretaped speeches, virtual Zoom applause and an energy deficit.
For reporters, it’s just not the same. Reporters are people too, you know. Or perhaps you think we’re only half human. What does “The Science” say?
If this were a normal convention, we’d be interviewing delegates on the convention floor, the people wearing those ridiculous hats. We’d see the naked ambition of the national players, smiling as they stab each other in the back, in the name of party unity.
We’d file our stories AND crash political receptions to have a few before going to a fine steakhouse on the newspaper’s dime. Ah, life was good then. You saw things that you didn’t write about. And you heard things too.
Even now, no matter the political party, rumors fly like a murder of crows.
Excuse me. … Yes, I’ll have a Hendrick’s martini, dry, on the rocks, with four habanero/garlic olives if you have them. Porterhouse, medium-rare. Twice-baked potato. A bottle of that Cab.
Oh, and do you have a cigar lounge?
That’s where the assessments are made and rumors are fed. Somebody leans over to whisper, “Don’t quote me on this, but …”
But now newspapers are going broke, and I’m stuck out here on the back porch of the Chicago three-flat with Zeus the Wonder Dog and a can of Diet Dr Pepper. And still the rumors fly.
So, let’s have some fun. Don’t take them too seriously, they’re only rumors. Some are crazy, but you should know about them too. Relax. Have a drink. I’m buying.
Here’s one:
If Biden becomes president, he might offer Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth a Cabinet appointment. She interviewed for the VP slot, she’s an Iraq War veteran who rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Army. She’s a recipient of the Purple Heart. Though she’s this state’s junior senator, she has matured in the job. She’d be perfect as secretary of Veterans Affairs. Duckworth has real -- not virtual -- empathy for soldiers.
A President Biden would be crazy not to make Sen. Duckworth the face of the VA.
That would leave a Senate vacancy. And Gov. J.B. Pritzker would appoint someone to fill it. Being a governor is difficult. The tough thing about a being a senator is raising cash, but Pritzker already has billions. It’s obvious that he dreams of Washington. And governors have problems, while senators make speeches.
He’s a Democrat, and the Democrats are all about identity politics now, so there would be pressure on him to appoint a woman of color to the Senate. Many speculated about this when the Biden camp teased the idea of nominating Duckworth as his vice president.
Of course, Pritzker could appoint himself to the Senate. Yes, I know, it sounds undignified, almost Blagojevich-like. It wouldn’t satisfy those who’d want a minority female in that open Senate seat. But if Pritzker moved on to Washington, he’d still be elevating a woman of color -- to the governor’s office of Illinois.
Juliana Stratton, the lieutenant governor, a Black woman who actually talks to people, likes meeting with all groups and says “the wisdom is in the room,” would become governor. She might make a good one. She’d have respect of other Democrats.
Being a junior senator isn’t about power. But a governor? That’s real power.
For years, the path to the presidency has been through a governor’s office, because governors get things done. But now the path is through the Senate, because senators are talkers.
Sadly, too many calls can ruin a story. I asked Pritzker’s press secretary, Jordan Abudayyeh, if the governor would appoint himself to the Senate.
“The answer is no,” Abudayyeh said.
No?
Hey, I’m just having a drink here on the back porch. But he should reconsider. What’s so fun about being governor of a broken state anyway?
Another one: What of Illinois senior Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin? We have had our differences, but Durbin has always been a loyal Democrat and should have been the Senate minority leader. But that was taken by Sen. Charles Schumer, the weeping Pagliacci from New York.
Durbin has been in politics for over 40 years. He was elected to Congress in 1982, to the Senate in 1996. There was talk he was thinking of retiring, but if the Democrats take the Senate in November, he’ll stay in the game.
And if they don’t?
Then he might ultimately think about taking an ambassadorship -- if one is offered by a President Biden. France is nice. Perhaps a Gov. Juliana Stratton will appoint Durbin’s successor if he wins reelection, as expected, in November.
So much is flying out there: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s growing City Council opposition; the federal heat on Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, the state’s Democratic boss.
Madigan seems determined to draw his final state political map. Depending on the U.S. census, if the Illinois Exodus continues and people continue to flee, that may mean the loss of a congressional seat, perhaps two. Madigan would sacrifice a Republican.
And Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the U.S. Air Force (Reserve) pilot, may have his sights on the governor’s office.
But let’s save that for another column. Here, have a fine maduro cigar.
