OUR VIEW: Outdoor dining is unexpected silver lining

On a recent afternoon this week, pedestrians walked along Bloomington's North Main Street ​sidewalks to get coffee or run errands. Besides the masks on faces, it looked like something resembling normalcy — well, a new kind of normal.

What was different in this COVID world were the chairs and umbrella-topped tables on patches of pavement outside, and the waitstaff taking orders.

If there are any small silver linings to the bewildering, frustrating​, exhausting experience that is coronavirus, outdoor dining and drinking have to be on the list. In an upside world, turning sidewalks and parking spaces into usable areas is completely unexpected.

It's a positive development.

Like many central business districts, downtown Bloomington has been in the process of reinventing the historic heart of the city, where Lincoln handled cases and delivered speeches, Mother Jones addressed striking workers and State Farm and Beer Nuts took root. The shops and stores, many long gone, were the commercial hub of the region.

Downtown is in another chapter, full of galleries, bars and entertainment. That we're forced outside and to look up at those historic structures gives us appreciation for what we have.