PAUL SWIECH: -30-: Reporter reflects on messages after 37 years

BLOOMINGTON — Sometimes, a goodbye nudges us to search for messages.

Friday was my final day at The Pantagraph. After more than 34 years at The Pantagraph and nearly 37 years as a professional journalist, it's time to turn the page.

So, while my wife, Kay, and I are not leaving Bloomington-Normal, this column is a goodbye to the thousands of people who have allowed me to be a part of your day even if you didn't know who I was.

After all, I never had a regular column. I became a part of your day because you read my newspaper articles. In other words, I became a part of your day because you cared about your community.

And, for that, I say thank you.

Being a journalist in 2020 is a challenging enterprise. Journalists, working in shrinking newsrooms, need to be faster and more nimble than ever, while keeping true to the eternal journalistic goals to be fair, accurate and unbiased. Some people say they hate us while having no idea of what good journalists do.

So, here's what good journalists do: at the end of the day, in our own small way, we try to make the world a better place. By informing, motivating, angering and entertaining people, we move you to think and, hopefully, take action.