PAUL SWIECH: -30-: Reporter reflects on messages after 37 years

BLOOMINGTON — Sometimes, a goodbye nudges us to search for messages.
Friday was my final day at The Pantagraph. After more than 34 years at The Pantagraph and nearly 37 years as a professional journalist, it's time to turn the page.
So, while my wife, Kay, and I are not leaving Bloomington-Normal, this column is a goodbye to the thousands of people who have allowed me to be a part of your day even if you didn't know who I was.
After all, I never had a regular column. I became a part of your day because you read my newspaper articles. In other words, I became a part of your day because you cared about your community.
And, for that, I say thank you.
Being a journalist in 2020 is a challenging enterprise. Journalists, working in shrinking newsrooms, need to be faster and more nimble than ever, while keeping true to the eternal journalistic goals to be fair, accurate and unbiased. Some people say they hate us while having no idea of what good journalists do.
So, here's what good journalists do: at the end of the day, in our own small way, we try to make the world a better place. By informing, motivating, angering and entertaining people, we move you to think and, hopefully, take action.
It's a noble enterprise and I was glad to be a small part of it ever since I walked into the newsroom of The Daily Illini at the University of Illinois in fall 1978 and thought "This is what I want to do."
Over the years, beginning at The Register-Mail in Galesburg, and then at The Pantagraph, I have done all sorts of stories.
I have covered long local government meetings, elections, and rallies and protests in the summer heat and in the cold of winter. I have covered fires, shootings and plane crashes. Of course, this year, a focus has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
What I tried to never forget is that behind every story there is a person and inside every person there is a story.
Among the more gratifying stories that I've written over the years have been health-related stories. I tried to be medically accurate while reflecting the human side of those stories. I thank the many people who allowed me the privilege of entering their homes and their lives to tell their stories over the years.
I know those stories made a difference. When you help a dying man come to terms with his life during an interview, help to prevent a woman from taking her own life by something you've written and assist others in seeking medical care after reading an article, you are doing noble work. That's humbling and gratifying.
It hasn't been all good. I've been yelled at, threatened more than once, my car has been egged, I've been shoved and my notebook has been grabbed.
More importantly, I've had the privilege of telling the stories of Central Illinois and have interviewed people from famous politicians and celebrities all the way up to people with profound disabilities and the homeless.
Here's what I've learned:
You are good.
There's not much of a difference between most wealthy business people and most poor single parents. Most of us are trying to do our best.
So what are the messages that I'd like to pass along? I have just a few and they're simple:
To elected officials, listen to your constituents more and to outside forces less. Most of you already do that. But the divisiveness that exists in much of politics today is a result, in part, of some elected officials failing to remember that they work for us.
To young journalists, spend more time talking with people and less time looking at numbers. Yes, analytics can tell us a lot but the best story ideas come from talking with people, even socially distanced, whether it's after a Board of Health meeting, on a cross-country course, after church, at the fitness club or in the frozen food aisle of the supermarket.
To the community, I say, invest in each other. Get to know your neighbor. That includes reading and subscribing to your local newspaper. It's difficult to know what's going on in your community without reading your newspaper. One thing that has broken my heart in recent years is when people have told me they no longer subscribed to The Pantagraph because the news makes them sad or annoyed. Well, guess what? It sometimes makes me sad or annoyed. But sometimes, it motivates me. Sometimes, it makes me joyful. And it always makes me smarter.
What's the bottom line message: Listen more and talk less. Everyone has a story to tell. Listen. You will benefit from hearing those stories.
You'll find, as I have found for nearly 37 years, that the world is small but you are not.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
