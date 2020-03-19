Restaurant decision was difficult call

Over the weekend, Gov. Pritzker ordered all restaurants and bars closed to in-facility eating and drinking. The Pantagraph depicted many owners very irate over the decision. I do understand the economic problems with having to close for two weeks – let’s just be hopeful it is not longer – and the impact on wait staff, kitchen help and others and the bottom line. This decision by the governor cannot have been made lightly.

However, I have to ask what is worse: remaining open with people gathered where a few or more might have unknowingly been in contact with a COVID-19 infected person. The infected people may not yet exhibit symptoms yet can still shed the virus and pass along to others.

These are trying times but we can be thankful we have made some progress since the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918.

The governor’s action is considering ‘the greater good’ for all of Illinois. Other states have also implemented this action. If you are considering disregarding the governor’s decision, ask yourself why you would do this. Will you be responsible for the consequences if you do stay open and the illness can be traced back to your place? I hope people will access their favorite restaurant’s order/pick-up or delivery options so they are not totally without income and, remember, tip the person carrying your food to your car.

M.H. Haskell, Bloomington

