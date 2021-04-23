Thank you for investing in community journalism

Back in 1837, when Central Illinois was still mostly the prairie, the first Bloomington Observer and McLean County Advocate rolled off the presses. It was rebranded The Pantagraph, borrowing the Greek words for “to write all things,” 16 years later.
And we’ve been writing ever since, building a long tradition of public service.
Our staff today is bringing the community news on multiple platforms at all hours. Recently, we earned multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for our work.
That journalism builds off the dedication of countless Pantagraph employees over the years. But it also reflects the ongoing investment made by our advertisers and subscribers.
Today, being a subscriber means having a wealth of digital content available on your computer, laptop or mobile device. In fact, the newspaper represents only a fraction of the journalism we’re creating each day, from photo galleries to videos to interactives.
Thanks for reading and supporting our work.
11 Bloomington-Normal photos from the Library of Congress
Panoramic of Bloomington, Ill., c1914
The Alton Limited leaving Bloomington
View in Franklin Park, Bloomington, Ill.
Adlai Stevenson's residence, Bloomington, Ill.
Funk Bros. Seed Co., Bloomington, Ill.
County Government -- Courthouse, Bloomington, Ill. 1917
Museum, McLean County Historical Society, Bloomington, Ill. 1917
New high school ($500,000) -- Bloomington, Ill.
Illinois Retail Hardware Assn., Bloomington, Ill., Feb. 10, '10
General view of Chicago & Alton Ry. shops at Bloomington, Ill.
C. & A. [Chicago and Alton Railroad] shops at Bloomington, Ill.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor.