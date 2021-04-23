Thank you for investing in community journalism

Back in 1837, when Central Illinois was still mostly the prairie, the first Bloomington Observer and McLean County Advocate rolled off the presses. It was rebranded The Pantagraph, borrowing the Greek words for “to write all things,” 16 years later.

And we’ve been writing ever since, building a long tradition of public service.

Our staff today is bringing the community news on multiple platforms at all hours. Recently, we earned multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for our work.

That journalism builds off the dedication of countless Pantagraph employees over the years. But it also reflects the ongoing investment made by our advertisers and subscribers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Today, being a subscriber means having a wealth of digital content available on your computer, laptop or mobile device. In fact, the newspaper represents only a fraction of the journalism we’re creating each day, from photo galleries to videos to interactives.