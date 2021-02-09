Varner: About that impeachment trial and the Constitution

Then can Congress impeach, try and remove from office a president who is already gone? What an opportunity to learn about our constitutional system and all of this history exploding on just the second day of class.

Step one is impeachment, which is sort of an indictment saying something is wrong and is just a step towards removal from office. Impeachment takes place in the House of Representatives. The Constitution tells us that it is under the readership of a speaker and other officials. They make their own rules, so impeachment comes with a simple majority vote. Time was of the essence, so one does wonder about any rule for due process.

We are reminded that impeachment is used from time to time to remove judges and other officials. The next step is that by tradition, the speaker hand delivers articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial. The Senate also makes its own rules, but here with limitations. Removal from office requires a vote of two-thirds of those present if a trial of the president is conducted by the chief justice of the Supreme Court. This would help assure due process and protect a president from a blood-thirsty Congress. The senators have all been sworn in as jurors, but can there be a trial to remove from office one who is already gone?