Varner: About that impeachment trial and the Constitution

“May you live in interesting times” can be seen as a curse, but this being written on the last trading day of January 2021, no one would think these days are anything other than interesting.
So interesting my head was spinning, and I realized as I came to our building that I had forgotten my office keys, and I had to return home for the keys.
Being less than two miles, it was no big deal. On return, as a matter of discipline and good example to my students, it is stairs, not elevator.
As I came to floor four, I was reminded my office is on three. It is not old age but a professor’s mind spinning with many thoughts.
Speaking of old, while not the oldest on campus, I am by a mile the oldest in the College of Business and with it a special responsibility to be up to date. Our building is open and lonely. I have not seen a single colleague in my hallway this semester. My workspace at home is right by the kitchen and I don’t want to be giving a class while my retired wife is there peeling potatoes.
O brave new world it came down on me just two days ago. Think of it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be 81 this year; President Joe Biden, 79; now John Kerry, now a special envoy to the president, 78; former Fed chair and now Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, 75; and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a mere 72. I am right in that pack.
Poet Alfred Tennyson writes: “ … You and I are old … Some work of noble note, may yet be done.”
Let’s go for it!
Our first day of class was Monday, Jan. 11. Two of my classes have mostly seniors about to graduate and face what we call the real world. The other is an honors section of a required course “Legal, Ethical and Social Environment of Business.” With a title like that, it is about anything I want it to be and orders from the honors program are to make it different.
With my seniors, I tell them it will be a senior seminar, building a bridge to the next world. I told all the classes of the topics we would cover, but said for the topics for March, the material we would use hasn’t happened yet. The material would be based on current events.
I record my classes as this gives the students flexibility in listening and as I am finding if I run over a bit, they can’t complain that the bell has rung. I also promise all classes will be fresh and nothing out of a can from last semester.
The second day of class was to be a day which will live in infamy with radical groups put together through social media coming to Washington to storm what would be a totally unsecured Capitol after an unfortunate speech by departing President Trump.
With almost everything recorded, modern technology will provide piles of evidence to help convict trespassers and much more.
Then can Congress impeach, try and remove from office a president who is already gone? What an opportunity to learn about our constitutional system and all of this history exploding on just the second day of class.
Step one is impeachment, which is sort of an indictment saying something is wrong and is just a step towards removal from office. Impeachment takes place in the House of Representatives. The Constitution tells us that it is under the readership of a speaker and other officials. They make their own rules, so impeachment comes with a simple majority vote. Time was of the essence, so one does wonder about any rule for due process.
We are reminded that impeachment is used from time to time to remove judges and other officials. The next step is that by tradition, the speaker hand delivers articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial. The Senate also makes its own rules, but here with limitations. Removal from office requires a vote of two-thirds of those present if a trial of the president is conducted by the chief justice of the Supreme Court. This would help assure due process and protect a president from a blood-thirsty Congress. The senators have all been sworn in as jurors, but can there be a trial to remove from office one who is already gone?
These are interesting times aren’t they? One side says the Constitution says a trial to remove from office and (the “and” is critical) to bar the individual from any future office or honor. Since he can’t be removed, there is no power to deal with the other part. Then could a rogue Congress have a series of trials baring former officeholders or even those who never held office from seeking one?
The other side asserts what is usually a conservative argument: What did the framers intend when it was written? There seem to be a number of cases where former officials deemed corrupt were tried and forbidden to hold office in our colonial times. Who is right? It seems that since he is now only a former president the Senate has determined the chief justice will not be involved. What about that? In our system, the Supreme Court decides what the Constitution means, but interestingly the Constitution does not say that. The authority was seized by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury versus Madison case in 1803. Will the Senate defer to the court and as a separate co-equal branch of government do its work or let the court give them their marching orders?
What a time to be teaching with these issues boiling away. I also wanted to talk about a company called GameStop, special media and an investment bubble, but that must wait. Finally, just think that in four years, now former President Trump won’t even be 80.
Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University