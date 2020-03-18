Ottawa player is 1st in NHL to test positive for COVID-19

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman last week announced the season was on pause with the hope of resuming and still awarding the Stanley Cup. The league and players' association provided new direction to players Monday that effectively pushed back the earliest resumption date to early May, in light of CDC guidelines.

—In Russia, the Ak Bars team posted a note on the team's Twitter account urging the Kontinental Hockey League to cancel the remainder of the playoffs without awarding the Gagarin Cup championship trophy.

Ak Bars, which plays in Kazan, Russia, made the request after players and staff asked to return home to their families. The team said it had "no moral right to refuse them." Two teams have already backed out of the playoffs, which the KHL has suspended until April 10.

—The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League each announced it was ending its regular season. All three major junior leagues under the umbrella of the Canadian Hockey League have said they're done with the regular season but have not ruled out staging playoffs.

—The USHL board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the remainder of the season Wednesday, six days after it had been postponed. "The decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk," said Tom Garrity, the president of the Chicago-based league.

