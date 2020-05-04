Our commitment to you remains in place

As an editor, one of the things I do is make sure our newsroom is prepared to deal with whatever happens. That means a lot of odd information tumbling around in my head at any given moment under the heading "How do we deal with (blank)."

Fires, crashes, tornadoes, floods, shootings, unexpected election results, group absences, strange crimes. The list is pretty much endless.

This spring, of course, added an entirely new chapter - not just for the newsroom, but for every department within The Pantagraph and Pantagraph.com: circulation, customer service, advertising, finance, news, online, IT.

Without much warning, we closed our office to the public and prepared to work from home. We learned how to forward desk phones to cellphones, check emails and phone calls remotely, how to sign in to VPN and plug in monitors, laptops, keyboards and mice to docking stations, how to access a lot of websites we normally just "get."

(At the office, those tasks are usually completed by or with the help of Tyler, our IT superhero who oversees four properties filled with people who don't know a cable from a table.)

We quickly figured out ways to work as a group (within and across departments) while working individually and from home.