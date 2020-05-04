Our commitment to you remains in place

As an editor, one of the things I do is make sure our newsroom is prepared to deal with whatever happens. That means a lot of odd information tumbling around in my head at any given moment under the heading "How do we deal with (blank)."
Fires, crashes, tornadoes, floods, shootings, unexpected election results, group absences, strange crimes. The list is pretty much endless.
This spring, of course, added an entirely new chapter - not just for the newsroom, but for every department within The Pantagraph and Pantagraph.com: circulation, customer service, advertising, finance, news, online, IT.
Without much warning, we closed our office to the public and prepared to work from home. We learned how to forward desk phones to cellphones, check emails and phone calls remotely, how to sign in to VPN and plug in monitors, laptops, keyboards and mice to docking stations, how to access a lot of websites we normally just "get."
(At the office, those tasks are usually completed by or with the help of Tyler, our IT superhero who oversees four properties filled with people who don't know a cable from a table.)
We quickly figured out ways to work as a group (within and across departments) while working individually and from home.
We learned about Zoom and Facebook Live meetings and call-in conferences and the importance of *6 to mute/unmute your line. (It's not just us; families and friends use the same platforms to see or talk to each other while we remain socially distant and stay in groups of fewer than 10.)
But that's all in-house. Our focus continues to be on how we can help you - our readers and online audiences - whether you're extending a subscription, upgrading your online account, buying an ad or asking about our grant program, paying a bill, or letting the newsroom know about a photo or asking whether you have to wear a mask while golfing.
A world of new realities will call for adjustments. Our commitment to you will stay the same.
