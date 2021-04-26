OUR VIEW: We must do better. Please get vaccinated. We cannot wait.

The COVID-19 battle isn't won anywhere until it's won everywhere. We can hasten the conclusion of the battle against this virus with one simple move – make appointments to get vaccinated, and follow through on that appointment (and the next appointment, when and where that’s needed).
Are you weary of wearing a mask and social distancing and not being able to or being limited in gathering at pubs, clubs and other public places? Would you like to stop having conversations about the coronavirus? Does the idea of “normal” seem distant thanks to the numbing daily reports of positive cases and deaths?
Get your vaccination(s).
Ultimately, epidemics end. Sorting out the explanations is left to scientists and historians. In an ideal world, sociologists would have little input. But they’re needed to try to give context to history.
Throughout lockdowns and limitations, the carrot stick held in front of us was the vaccine, being developed at “warp speed” with the assistance of billions of taxpayer dollars. The reward for the investment of that money and months of sacrifice are the vaccines.
The hesitation as we reach what could be the home stretch of this battle is confusing, frustrating and baffling.
Unlike many locations around the world, we have plenty of vaccine available to us. The early rush to inoculate the most vulnerable and emergency and vital workers has passed. That’s no longer an obstacle.
Have there been people who have suffered unexpectedly because of the vaccines? Yes. Do things out of the ordinary become emphasized because of their rarity? Inevitably. We’re not reading about the overwhelming percentage of people thriving after receiving their vaccinations. That’s what we expect will happen.
But we are receiving that news via social media. How many friends and acquaintances have to report on their success with the vaccine before the number of those outweigh the few bad reactions about which we hear.
A majority of us either have already or will receive vaccinations. A majority of us have been vaccinated against enough diseases so conditions that have proved fatal through history have been eradicated or turned into inconveniences. The key to those solutions has been the willingness of the majority to do what they can to help one another.
The least we can do is get our shot and diminish the chance of catching and spreading it.
Daily updates of suffering, relying on respirators and deaths fill our news feeds. People are still worrying about their loved ones. COVID-19 is still killing people we know.
Do you think you’re fatigued? What about medical professionals? A recent Washington Post survey found 3 in 10 medical workers were so overwhelmed, they were considering leaving the field.
Vaccinations are the answer. The more people vaccinated now, the faster our recovery will be.
If you’re one of those individuals resisting getting the shot, think again.
If you’re one of those individuals resisting getting the shot, we urge you to think again. It is the socially responsible thing to do.