Birds know the 'secret' of White Oak Lake, nearly hidden gem in Bloomington's largest park

It’s easy for exercisers to keep track of their distance because the path measures almost exactly 1 mile.

With fast food restaurants on nearby Market Street, White Oak Park is a convenient place to bring your carry-out meal for an impromptu picnic. And you can walk off the calories on the lake path.

If you see people standing around with binoculars, spotting scopes and cameras, it probably means some interesting birds are around.

In late June, a trifecta of rare-for-our-area avian visitors drew bird watchers to see a yellow-headed blackbird, a flock of seven black-bellied whistling ducks and a least bittern, a small, light brown heron, about 13 inches tall.

But you don’t have to be a bird nerd to enjoy watching swallows and purple martins swooping over the lake to catch insects or the occasional hawk, bald eagle or osprey soaring overhead.

Those eagles and osprey know something a few humans know, too: White Oak Lake is a nice place to fish.