Birds know the 'secret' of White Oak Lake, nearly hidden gem in Bloomington's largest park

BLOOMINGTON — Considering White Oak Park is the largest park in Bloomington’s system, it keeps a relatively low profile.
Sure, the 75.4-acre site at Cottage Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive has picnic shelters and playground equipment like other parks. There also are athletic fields for football, softball and soccer. There’s even a community building that can be rented for parties and meetings.
But what makes it a somewhat hidden gem for outdoor enthusiasts is the lake and a 1-mile asphalt trail that surrounds it. Between the lake, a creek running through the park and restored prairie areas, it attracts a variety of birds — some of them uncommon for our area.
Of course, one of the birds it attracts in abundance is not rare: Canada geese. That means the path can be a bit messy at times and you might have to detour around a stubborn gaggle of geese. But it’s not enough to deter avid walkers, runners and cyclists looking for a quick workout or relaxing stroll in town.
It’s easy for exercisers to keep track of their distance because the path measures almost exactly 1 mile.
With fast food restaurants on nearby Market Street, White Oak Park is a convenient place to bring your carry-out meal for an impromptu picnic. And you can walk off the calories on the lake path.
If you see people standing around with binoculars, spotting scopes and cameras, it probably means some interesting birds are around.
In late June, a trifecta of rare-for-our-area avian visitors drew bird watchers to see a yellow-headed blackbird, a flock of seven black-bellied whistling ducks and a least bittern, a small, light brown heron, about 13 inches tall.
But you don’t have to be a bird nerd to enjoy watching swallows and purple martins swooping over the lake to catch insects or the occasional hawk, bald eagle or osprey soaring overhead.
Those eagles and osprey know something a few humans know, too: White Oak Lake is a nice place to fish.
A former gravel pit, the lake has clear water, plenty of shoreline and accessible platforms for fishing. The 32-acre lake is 18 feet deep. During cold winters when it freezes, the lake also is popular for ice fishing.
Along the east edge of the lake, traveling between the parking lots off Martin Luther King Drive and Cottage Avenue, is the “Born Learning Trail,” with signs and stations with suggestions for helping young children learn.
There’s a painted hopscotch spot and others with letters and shapes. A spot intended to encourage a young child’s imagination suggests having them make up stories about what they see or telling stories of your own that start, “When I was little ….”
Perhaps one day, they will tell a story that begins, “When I was little, I explored White Oak Park.”
PHOTOS: Explore with Lenore at White Oak Park Lake in Bloomington
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
