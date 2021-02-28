Can you cycle on snow? This Bloomington store can help

HUDSON — Tom Keller pedaled his “fat bike” into a ditch filled with drifted snow, tipped over and laughed like a kid.
“You're less likely to get hurt when you’re falling in big fluffy snow,” he said.
Just moments before, Keller had mentioned how a “fat bike” — a bicycle with extra wide tires designed for riding in snow — brings out the child in you.
“I like to describe fat bikes like when you were a kid and got your first big wheel,” said Keller. The Bloomington man races mountain bikes for the Bloomington Cycle & Fitness Racing Team, but he rides fat bikes just for fun.
“It’s just so forgiving and I think that’s part of the fun about it,” said Keller. “You can hit a curb and the impact is so much less to you that all of a sudden you start to see things and you kind of regress back to being a kid, ‘Double-dog dare me, I bet you I can ride this.’”
Scott Davis, co-owner of Bloomington Cycle & Fitness, got his first fat bike about 10 years ago.
He said sales have been declining in recent years because there’s only enough snow to use them for a short period of time. However, with the pandemic increasing interest in outdoor exercise, including cycling, sales of all bikes have boomed. Davis said he has no fat bikes to sell.
They can be ridden any time of year, but they are more work to ride than other types of bikes. That’s due, in part, to the extremely low pressure in the tires. Where a mountain bike might have tires pressurized to 20 psi and hybrid or road bikes considerably higher than that, tires on a fat bike might only be inflated to 6 psi.
“It provides stability and comfort,” said Davis, who warned, “If the pressure isn’t right, they are hard to handle.”
Raegan Rinchiuso of Normal loves her fat bike but said, “I’m about as tired doing 10 miles on my fat bike as I am doing 20 to 30 miles on my road bike.”
“I love riding a fat bike because you can take it almost anywhere. It easily goes off road,” she said. “I can ride it over snow, too, so that has allowed me to ride pretty much all winter, which I never did before I got a fat bike.”
Although fat bikes are thought of as winter bikes or snow bikes, some people ride them in the sand along beaches — a big reason for their popularity in snowy Marquette, Michigan, which has miles of shoreline along Lake Superior.
The fickle nature of snow in Central Illinois has been evident this winter. A week ago there was almost too much snow to ride even a fat bike on trails in this area without getting bogged down. Less than a week later, melting snow made trails too muddy to ride without damaging them.
But if you travel farther north, to Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, you will find more consistent snow and even groomed trails, where the snow is packed down for easier riding even where the snow is measured in feet.
Heed the signs that say, “Don’t ride muddy trails,” and be sure bikes are permitted where you want to ride. Several trails at Comlara Park in McLean County, including the Shady Hollow Nature Trail and Mallard Cove Access Trail, are listed as “foot traffic only” on the park’s website.
Rinchiuso said her advice to anyone considering a fat bike is “don’t take one for a test ride unless you’re ready to buy. It’s so much fun to ride, that you’ll be sold from the first time you get on it.”