 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check for tick bites often while outdoors, Illinois officials say
0 comments
topical

Check for tick bites often while outdoors, Illinois officials say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois officials are urging residents to check themselves and their children carefully for ticks after spending time in wooded areas this spring.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. Ticks carry Lyme and other debilitating and sometimes fatal illnesses such as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Tularemia, Ehrlichiosis, and Babesiosis.

Removing ticks with 24 hours reduces the risk of disease. Instructions for tick removal and awareness of symptoms are available on the IDPH website.

Illinois lawmakers take up daylight savings time debate

Tick populations in your area can be monitored on the IDPH Tick Surveillance Mapping App.

Officials say when visiting areas with woods, tall grass or brush, wear light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to spot. Walk in the center of trails and avoid foliage. Wear an appropriate insect repellent.

United States to, Restrict Travel From India, Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases. Joe Biden’s administration is set to ban all travel from India into the United States starting Tuesday. . White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the news on Friday. . Psaki said the decision to restrict travel was based on advice from the CDC and due India’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases. . She also cited the concerning fact that “multiple [COVID-19] variants” are circulating in the country. On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Administration will restrict travel from India starting immediately. The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India, Jen Psaki, via 'WSJ'. According to the ‘Wall Street Journal,’ an administration official disclosed that the ban would not apply to some individuals. . This includes U.S. citizens, permanent residents and other exempted individuals such as humanitarian workers. . Those individuals would still be required to meet current quarantine and testing requirements that are in place for international travelers. . The U.S. now joins the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France and Australia in restricting travel from India. . India reported an additional 386,452 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total caseload to more than 18 million.

Check bodies thoroughly for ticks every few hours, and once home, put clothes in a hot dryer, bathe within two hours, and save any tick found on skin in rubbing alcohol or a sealed bag to take to a health care provider or to submit to a local health department.

Don't hesitate to contact a health care provider immediately upon contracting a fever or rash.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News