Despite some closings, McLean County offers outdoor rec options

Although trails and boat ramps are open at Comlara Park, located near Hudson, its campground, visitors center and picnic areas are closed through at least April 7.

“We usually follow what the state does,” said Mike Steffa, the county’s director of parks and recreation. “We went back and forth.”

When cases or coronavirus started to pick up, the county decided to close Comlara Park. But after receiving a lot of pushback, including calls from some board members, Steffa said, “We re-evaluated it on Saturday and decided to reopen on Monday.”

When people are hiking, they are often doing it by themselves or with one or two others and can keep their distance, noted Steffa. Likewise, cyclists stay fairly far apart and people fishing often are alone or with one other person in a boat, he said.

“Outdoors is a better place to be than indoors,” said Steffa. “Just keep your distance.”

Ron Hershow agrees. He is director of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Illinois at Chicago’s School of Public Health.