BLOOMINGTON — Treasures await in the woods, but they won’t wait for long.

Each spring, woodland flowers bloom during a relatively brief time when the weather begins to warm but the trees have not fully leafed out to block the sunlight needed to nourish the plants.

Poet Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “The Earth laughs in flowers.” We could all use a little laughter right now.

Sometimes the names themselves bring a smile to your face, like “Dutchman’s breeches,” the small white flowers that grow together on a slender stem, looking like tiny pairs of pants hung out to dry, or “Jack in the Pulpit,” with a stalk that stands, almost hidden, under a green and maroon canopy like a minister preaching a sermon.

The shade-loving Jack in the Pulpit is one of the later-blooming woodland flowers and, in the fall, it sports a bunch of bright red berries that help feed birds and chipmunks.

“I always think of springs as a game of ‘I Spy,’ when I’m looking for spring ephemerals or budding trees to identify,” said Lisa Sons, natural resources coordinator at Starved Rock State Park. “It’s a fun hide-and-seek game, especially when it comes to finding rare or tiny plants such as the harbinger of spring.”

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the closing of some favorite areas for wildflower watching, such as Starved Rock State Park and the ParkLands Foundation Merwin Preserve. But there are plenty of places left for your treasure hunt.

Check the McLean County Greenways site for areas that may be close to you, https://mcplan.org/greenways/explore-greenways.

Hedge Apple Woods in Bloomington’s Ewing Park and McLean County’s Comlara Park near Hudson are both excellent places to find a variety of wildflowers. You may have some favorites, too; just be sure the site is open before you go.

The Shady Hollow Trail at Comlara Park is an excellent choice. Part of it runs along Six Mile Creek, where beautiful bluebells are abundant. The trailhead is located on County Road 2300 North, just east of County Road 1300 East, with a gravel parking area.

Farther east on County Road 2300 North, just after the bridge where Six Mile Creek enters Evergreen Lake, are the trailheads for the John English Memorial Trail, another good place to look for woodland flowers, and the John English Prairie Trail, a great place for prairie flowers later in the year.

Another good place for your treasure hunt at Comlara is the Mallard Cove Trail off County Road 1200 East, also called White Oak or Ropp Road.

More than 150 species of plants have been identified through the Flowers of Comlara Park Project, started by Joe Armstrong, professor emeritus of botany at Illinois State University. The project uses a website, iNaturalist.org, and the free iNaturalist phone app.

Sherrie Snyder of rural Carlock, a board member of the Illinois Prairie Chapter of Wild Ones, finds the iNaturalist app very useful.

“What it allows you to do is take a picture of anything in nature — it could be a bird, a tree, a snail — and … it gives you suggestions for what it might be,” said Snyder. “Most of the time it’s spot on. It’s not 100% but pretty close.”

She also uses the app for her own project: identifying plants on her own 40 acres of property and learning which are native and which are invasive.

Snyder likes the joy she feels “when I walk through the woods and see an entire slope is full of spring beauties and Dutchman’s breeches, or later with pinky-purple wild geraniums.”

Among her favorites is bloodroot, which has a bright white flower nearly as big as the palm of your hand and a yellow center.

“The flower blooms while the leaves are wrapped around it, kind of protecting it,” said Snyder.

Unfortunately, bloodroot blossoms drop their petals quickly and most are done blooming in Central Illinois, as are a lot of the Dutchman’s breeches.

But others are just beginning to bloom, such as prairie trillium — also known as wake robin or bloody nose — with its deep purple, three-petaled flower and trio of green leaves, and five-petaled woodland phlox, which are usually a light purple, but can be white or pink. Peek underneath the umbrella-like mayapples and you will soon find a white flower blooming there. Another later bloomer is Virginia waterleaf, whose leaves look like they have water droplets on them.

Just remember: Don’t pick the wildflowers. The U.S. Forest Service notes that picking or digging up wildflowers reduce the plant’s ability to reproduce and will hurt its long-term survival in that location while also hurting pollinators and other animals that depend on the plant for food or cover. It also deprives other visitors from enjoying the beauty of the plants.

A better option is to grow native plants in your own yard. Many garden centers and organizations such as Wild Ones sell native plants. Details on the upcoming native plant sale can be found on their website, illinoisprairie.wildones.org.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

