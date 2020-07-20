ParkLands Foundation preservation efforts provide recreation, too

The preserve is temporarily closed because storm damage to trees has blocked some trails. Check the website before you go to be sure it has reopened.

“My dad would take us hiking there as kids. ... I only really knew Merwin,” said Chambers, who has learned more about the foundation's other preserves in McLean and Woodford counties since becoming involved in the organization seven years ago, the last two as president.

Dragonflies and damselflies are common in midsummer. My favorite is the ebony jewelwing damselfly. Not only does it have a cool name, the males have silky black wings and a metallic greenish-blue body. Look for them in wooded areas near water.

If you’d rather take the road — or, in this case, the trail — less traveled, head to the south gate and explore the trails there.

You may hear frogs croaking around the Rediger Pond. Take a break on a bench on a bluff overlooking the Mackinaw River, then hike downhill to river level. If you are really lucky, you might even spot some otters.