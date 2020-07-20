ParkLands Foundation preservation efforts provide recreation, too

LEXINGTON — A snap of a branch and rustling in the leaves caused me to whip my head around. Whatever made the sound was gone but in my peripheral vision, I saw a whitetail deer bound off into the woods.
You have to use both your ears and eyes or you are likely to miss something at the ParkLands Foundation’s Merwin Preserve, one of the organization’s better known nature preserves.
Located along the Mackinaw River, 5 miles west of the Lexington exit on Interstate 55, the preserve includes miles of trails through upland forest, oak savanna, prairie and river bottomland.
The preserve is also the site of many ongoing research projects, from birds to bats.
The ParkLands Foundation is a nonprofit land trust whose 1967 founding was spearheaded by Pantagraph publisher Loring Merwin. Its mission is to protect, restore and manage the historic natural lands in the middle and upper Mackinaw Valley watershed. Passive public recreation, environmental education and scientific research are secondary purposes.
“There’s beauty all around us,” said Jessica Chambers, president of the ParkLands board. “If we don’t protect it, who’s going to protect it?”
The lowlands next to the Mackinaw River erupt in a carpet of bluebells each spring. But Chambers notes, “It’s a great place to hike all year long. … You see so much.”
In addition to the bluebells, the Merwin Preserve is known for the oak savanna the foundation is restoring on the north part of the preserve, said Chambers.
The main area is accessed from the west gate parking lot on County Road 1925 East, north of the PJ Keller Highway (County Road 2550 North). It includes an interpretive trail, with numbered posts. If you go to the website, parklandsfoundation.org, you can download the trail map and a guide explaining what you see at each of the 19 posts.
The preserve is temporarily closed because storm damage to trees has blocked some trails. Check the website before you go to be sure it has reopened.
“My dad would take us hiking there as kids. ... I only really knew Merwin,” said Chambers, who has learned more about the foundation's other preserves in McLean and Woodford counties since becoming involved in the organization seven years ago, the last two as president.
Dragonflies and damselflies are common in midsummer. My favorite is the ebony jewelwing damselfly. Not only does it have a cool name, the males have silky black wings and a metallic greenish-blue body. Look for them in wooded areas near water.
If you’d rather take the road — or, in this case, the trail — less traveled, head to the south gate and explore the trails there.
You may hear frogs croaking around the Rediger Pond. Take a break on a bench on a bluff overlooking the Mackinaw River, then hike downhill to river level. If you are really lucky, you might even spot some otters.
