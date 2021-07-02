The Pantagraph's 10 best hikes in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois might not have mountains or an ocean, but it has trails that let you get close to nature. Creating a list of the “10 best hikes” is difficult task. A lot depends on the time of year and what experience the hiker is seeking. But here are some suggestions from which to choose for a relaxing outing or a vigorous workout.
10 best hikes in Central Illinois
ParkLands Foundation’s Merwin Preserve
McLean County Comlara Park
Clinton Lake State Recreation Area
Weldon Springs State Park
Sand Ridge State Forest
Allerton Park
Humiston Woods
Forest Park Nature Center
Wildlife Prairie Park
Sugar Grove Nature Center and Funks Grove
