 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

The Pantagraph's 10 best hikes in Central Illinois

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois might not have mountains or an ocean, but it has trails that let you get close to nature. Creating a list of the “10 best hikes” is difficult task. A lot depends on the time of year and what experience the hiker is seeking.  But here are some suggestions from which to choose for a relaxing outing or a vigorous workout.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News