Watch now: An expected place for wildlife in Heyworth

HEYWORTH — You might say the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District’s southeast wastewater treatment plant and adjacent wildlife sanctuary is for the birds.
Certainly, the plant’s primary function is treating wastewater, but the district found a way to enhance that process and, at the same time, provide wildlife habitat and an area for outdoor recreation, such as hiking and bird watching.
Artificial wetlands were created on the site in Randolph Township to help remove nitrogen and phosphorus from the treated water, protecting water quality in Kickapoo Creek. The plant has been in operation about 15 years.
But the district didn’t stop there.
Paths lead over and along Kickapoo Creek, through woods, around prairie and wetlands and along ponds.
Tom and Mary Haynes of Heyworth go hiking regularly at the sanctuary, averaging about 4 miles on their journey without hitting all the trails.
“We see a lot of birds and because we come out here all year-round, it’s kind of fun to see the trees change and the change in the landscape,” said Mary Haynes. “It’s a good little walk.”
Tom Haynes said, “There’s a good amount of wildlife out here. We’ve seen deer, obviously squirrels, possums.”
The entrance is in the 16000 block of East 700 North Road, about a mile east of U.S. 51. It’s easy to miss, so slow down when you see a lot of pine trees.
From the parking lot, head east and cross a bridge to enter the woods.
The sanctuary puts the “explore” in “Explore with Lenore.” There are no trail maps, signs or markers, but it’s fairly easy to find your way around — or double back if a path doesn’t lead where you thing you want to go.
While in the woods, roughly following the creek (though it might not be visible through the trees), you should come to another bridge over Kickapoo Creek. That bridge leads to an elevated blind that can help you observe waterfowl on the larger pond.
From here, you will see more wide open spaces, interspersed with trees and trails that spread out in several directions, including a few mild uphills toward the western section. Trail runners or people who just want to stretch their legs should enjoy this area.
If you are interested in birds, before crossing the bridge at the end of the woods, keep going straight through an opening that leads to wetlands.
More than 200 species of birds have been observed at the sanctuary, according to an online site, ebird.org, where birders record their sightings.
During my visit a couple of weeks ago, the wetlands had a number of shorebirds, including greater and lesser yellowlegs along with solitary, spotted and least sandpipers. Colorful migrating warblers were flitting about the woods. Swallows swooped over the ponds.
For Kyle Brooks, a bird watcher visiting from Ohio, the diversity of habitat is what makes the sanctuary special.
“You’ve got the wetlands, you’ve got the larger ponds over there and then the nice forested area,” said Brooks. “It’s a nice diversity of habitat so you get different birds as a result.”
Water reclamation plant provides wildlife sanctuary
052421-blm-loc-8explore
052421-blm-loc-1explore
052421-blm-loc-2explore
052421-blm-loc-3explore
052421-blm-loc-4explore
052421-blm-loc-5explore
052421-blm-loc-6explore
052421-blm-loc-7explore
052421-blm-loc-9explore
052421-blm-loc-10explore
052421-blm-loc-11explore
052421-blm-loc-12explore
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota