Watch now: An expected place for wildlife in Heyworth

The entrance is in the 16000 block of East 700 North Road, about a mile east of U.S. 51. It’s easy to miss, so slow down when you see a lot of pine trees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From the parking lot, head east and cross a bridge to enter the woods.

The sanctuary puts the “explore” in “Explore with Lenore.” There are no trail maps, signs or markers, but it’s fairly easy to find your way around — or double back if a path doesn’t lead where you thing you want to go.

While in the woods, roughly following the creek (though it might not be visible through the trees), you should come to another bridge over Kickapoo Creek. That bridge leads to an elevated blind that can help you observe waterfowl on the larger pond.

From here, you will see more wide open spaces, interspersed with trees and trails that spread out in several directions, including a few mild uphills toward the western section. Trail runners or people who just want to stretch their legs should enjoy this area.

If you are interested in birds, before crossing the bridge at the end of the woods, keep going straight through an opening that leads to wetlands.