Watch now: Bloomington-Normal 'forest' project links generations

NORMAL — There is a different kind of “forest” waiting to be explored in and around Bloomington-Normal: the Children & Elders Forest.
It’s not just a single forest in one location. The Children & Elders Forest is made up of nine different groves, the first of which was planted in 2005. More may be on the way.
Those trees first planted in Turtle Grove in Normal’s Maxwell Park are now bearing fruit — literally. There are hickory nuts and other tasty morsels for wildlife. Birds also are using the trees for building nests.
Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “The creation of a thousand forests is in one acorn.”
In this case, the “acorn” that grew this forest came from Joseph Grabill, an Illinois State University professor emeritus who was on the faculty from 1970 to 2015. He got the idea after a visit to Germany where he saw a children’s forest. He saw the project as a way to bring multiple generations together in a way that helps the environment, too.
Families can sponsor a tree for $175, with $25 going to the Children & Elders Forest group and $150 going to the partnering entity, such as the Town of Normal, City of Bloomington and school districts, explained board chair Mike Sublett.
More information and sponsorship forms are available at childreneldersforest.wixsite.com/ceforest.
“Families rally around their trees,” said Sublett, noting that some will plant flowers around them or just “visit.”
The trees provide a learning experience. Tags on each tree not only tell you the species, they tell you when it was planted and in whose memory or honor. Some tags contain the names of multiple generations of one family.
The groves are in parks and near schools. That means there is more to explore around them.
Winter Hill Grove, for example, is by the sledding hill at Ewing III Park, near restored prairie plots and a creek. Hedge Apple Woods is between Ewing I and II.
You may have passed Prairie Grove on Raab Road many times without noticing. It is at the ISU Horticulture Center and includes benches where you can sit and have a snack or contemplate nature.
Bur Oak Grove is at The Grove, a restored wetlands/prairie natural area that was the subject of an earlier “Explore with Lenore.” Located at the junction of Kickapoo Creek and Ireland Grove Road, about a mile east of Towanda Barnes Road, Bur Oak Grove is next to a remnant historic grove with several ancient bur oak trees.
Looking at the old bur oaks towering over their new “family” planted along the path makes you wonder what the trees in this section of the Children & Elders Forest will look like in decades to come.
It reminds me of a quote attributed to American businessman and philanthropist Warren Buffet, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway: “Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
Although some of the groves are complete, Sublett said sponsorships are still available for trees in Eagle Grove at Normal’s Maxwell Park and at Songbird Grove at the M.J. Rhymer Family Nature Preserve, off Northtown Road, northwest of Normal.
With Arbor Day recently celebrated, it’s a good time to think about planting trees, whether it’s on your own property or through organizations such as the Children & Elders Forest or the Ecology Action Center’s Tree Corps.
Remember the words of 17th century English clergyman Thomas Fuller: “He who plants trees, loves others besides himself.”
