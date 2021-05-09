Watch now: Bloomington-Normal 'forest' project links generations

Families can sponsor a tree for $175, with $25 going to the Children & Elders Forest group and $150 going to the partnering entity, such as the Town of Normal, City of Bloomington and school districts, explained board chair Mike Sublett.

More information and sponsorship forms are available at childreneldersforest.wixsite.com/ceforest.

“Families rally around their trees,” said Sublett, noting that some will plant flowers around them or just “visit.”

The trees provide a learning experience. Tags on each tree not only tell you the species, they tell you when it was planted and in whose memory or honor. Some tags contain the names of multiple generations of one family.

The groves are in parks and near schools. That means there is more to explore around them.

Winter Hill Grove, for example, is by the sledding hill at Ewing III Park, near restored prairie plots and a creek. Hedge Apple Woods is between Ewing I and II.