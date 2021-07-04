Watch now: Celebrate the nation's history along Constitution Trail

BLOOMINGTON — There is no “Declaration of Independence” Trail in Bloomington-Normal, but there is a Constitution Trail. What’s a better way to celebrate Independence Day?

After all, for many children, getting a bicycle is the first step toward independence and increased freedom. And the Declaration of Independence was the first step toward the Constitution (once the founders shoved aside the Articles of Confederation).

Besides, there’s more to Constitution Trail than just a name. Six locations along the trail have plaques containing a portion of the Constitution.

The Preamble can be seen at Rosa Parks Commons off Raab Road in Normal.

The Bill of Rights is across from Connie Link Amphitheatre, just west of where the trail crosses a bridge over Linden Street in Normal.

Article One is displayed at Bloomington’s Tipton Park, East College Avenue and Airport Road.

Article Two can be found at the West Route 9 Wayside on the far west end of the trail.

Article Three is at the Keith Rich Memorial near Bloomington’s Rollingbrook Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Article Five is posted at the Atwood Wayside in Bloomington, 303 N. Robinson St., just north of East Jefferson Street.

The Constitution signs were added in 2009 as a project of the Friends of Constitution Trail, with the assistance of Illinois State University professor Robert Bradley.

Give yourself a little history lesson as part of the holiday weekend.

The trail opened May 6, 1989, and was officially dedicated and named on Sept. 17, 1987, on the 200th birthday of the Constitution. Initially the trail covered 4.3 miles; today it is more than 24 miles.

One of the newer extensions of the hiking-biking trail is found along Old Route 66 from about Shirley to just beyond the road to Funks Grove.

There’s a nice picnic shelter with tables next to a small parking lot on the trail near Shirley. It’s a great place for a snack or lunch, if you don’t mind the sounds from adjacent Interstate 55.

There was a little bit of debris on the trail from recent flooding when I checked it Thursday. Fortunately, the flooding did not appear to cause damage to the trail.

Maps of the trail can be found on the websites of the City of Bloomington and Town of Normal and you can go to the Friends of Constitution Trail website at www.constitutiontrail.org for more information.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.