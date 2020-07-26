Watch now: 'Dragons' are flying in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — July and August are ideal times to hunt for “dragons” in Central Illinois — that is, dragonflies and damselflies.
These winged, often colorful creatures — varying in size from less than an inch to wingspans of nearly 5 inches in Illinois — are among the fastest fliers in the insect world. At times it looks like someone put Red Bull in their coffee. They can even fly backwards and sideways.
They have cool names such as “eastern pondhawk,” “ebony jewelwing” and “rusty snaketail” and eat mosquitoes and other biting insects, which they catch in midair. But they don’t bite humans. What’s not to like?
Matthew Winks and Shanin Abreu are avid dragonfly and damselfly “hunters.”
“It started with birds,” said Abreu. “In the summer, birds are quiet and hard to find, so I started looking for other flying things.”
Good places to find them are in areas with vegetation around ponds, lakes and rivers. Try Tipton Park, Anglers Lake and White Oak Lake in Bloomington or the Mackinaw River and Comlara Park’s Evergreen Lake outside of town.
“The males usually patrol over the water,” often returning to the same perch, said Winks. They will chase off other dragonflies to defend their territories and attract females, who deposit the eggs in the water.
Although there are exceptions, in general, damselflies perch with their wings folded over their backs while dragonflies keep theirs out to the side, like an airplane. Damselflies are small and thin; dragonflies have thicker bodies. The damsels are not the strong fliers that dragons are.
Although you can easily spot dragonflies and damselflies from land, it can be more fun from a kayak or canoe.
On a recent trip down the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River in eastern Illinois, a rusty snaketail landed on the canoe Abreu and Winks were paddling, then landed on Abreu.
Find a spot near shore where a dragonfly has picked a favorite perch. Be patient, have your camera ready and wait for it to return.
Some dragonflies are easier to identify than others. Damselflies can be particularly challenging. But that’s part of what Winks and Abreu enjoy. It motivates you to look for more.
Some are easily identified by the color pattern on their wings and the color of their bodies. Others are more tricky and require you to look for stripes on their thorax (the chunky part behind the head where their wings attach) abdomen (the long part you might think of as the tail).
Several books and websites help.
I like the “Beginner’s Guide to Dragonflies,” by Blair Nikula, Jackie Sones and Donald and Lillian Stokes. It’s small enough to take into the field, includes maps showing the states where they are found and has information on behavior, habitat and flight season.
Winks and Abreu recommend odonatacentral.org and “Dragonflies and Damselflies of the East” by Dennis Paulson.
A parting thought: 300 million years ago there was a prehistoric insect resembling today's dragonflies that had a wingspan of more than two feet.
