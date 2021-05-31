Watch now: Explore Bloomington's Evergreen Cemetery on Memorial Day

BLOOMINGTON — Taking a walk or a ride through Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington is a good way to remind yourself of the meaning behind Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
The cemetery at 302 E. Miller St. is on a southern section of Constitution Trail. The many mature trees and park-like setting are inviting to visitors.
But this isn’t a place for frivolity or racing around its roads; it is a place to reflect and give thanks.
Riding along the Avenue of Flags, dedicated in 1977, is a moving experience, especially on a sunny day when Old Glory waves against a blue sky and puffy clouds.
Like many cemeteries in our area, Evergreen is the final resting place of many veterans who served our country in war and peace.
On occasions such as Memorial Day, flags are placed on the graves of veterans. Even when the flags aren’t there, you can see designations on gravestones of an individual’s branch of service and, sometimes, when they served, if you take time to look.
They served in wars distant and recent, from George E. Robinson, born in 1843 and remembered as a “drummer boy” for the 3rd Vermont Infantry, to Joshua P. Rodgers, an Airborne Ranger killed in action in Afghanistan on April 27, 2017.
I had the honor of covering the celebration of life for Sgt. Rodgers at Eastview Christian Church. Although I didn’t know him personally, hearing the stories of friends and family who did helped paint a picture of someone who was a leader and person people wanted to be around, a person who, as the Rev. Mike Baker said that day, “made a difference.”
A special section in the southeast corner of the cemetery was dedicated as the U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers Veterans Field. It includes a bench with a reminder that “Freedom is not free” and another that says, “Forever honored, forever remembered.”
The field is one of four sections dedicated to veterans at the cemetery. It is near the site where the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall drew crowds in 2016. A granite monument marks the spot.
Each of the approximately 200 flag poles on the Avenue of Flags has at least one small plaque with the name of a veteran and other information.
Some are from the same family — siblings or different generations — such as Lewis Nordine, a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and George Nordine, who served in the Korean War; Loretta Hayter Nordine and Robert Nordine, both veterans of World War II, and Michael Nordine, a Vietnam veteran.
If you take time to read the plaques, you may see the names of neighbors or co-workers.
At the very least, the names should remind you of the sacrifices others have made — and are continuing to make — on our behalf.
