Watch now: Explore Bloomington's Evergreen Cemetery on Memorial Day

BLOOMINGTON — Taking a walk or a ride through Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington is a good way to remind yourself of the meaning behind Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

The cemetery at 302 E. Miller St. is on a southern section of Constitution Trail. The many mature trees and park-like setting are inviting to visitors.

But this isn’t a place for frivolity or racing around its roads; it is a place to reflect and give thanks.

Riding along the Avenue of Flags, dedicated in 1977, is a moving experience, especially on a sunny day when Old Glory waves against a blue sky and puffy clouds.

Like many cemeteries in our area, Evergreen is the final resting place of many veterans who served our country in war and peace.