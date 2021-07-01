Watch now: Heavy rains take toll on Clinton Lake

A weekend of flooding closed Clinton Lake but water levels are beginning to drop.
David Proeber
CLINTON — After a brief closure
because of last week’s heavy rain, Clinton Lake Recreation Area is mostly open for the holiday weekend, but visitors to other parks should check on the status before they go and be prepared with a Plan B.
Clinton Lake was
closed to recreational boating Sunday because of high water and reopened Tuesday.
Julie Hunter of Lincoln fishes at Clinton Lake on Thursday. The lake's swimming beach remains closed due to high water from last weekend's flooding.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Trails and picnic areas are open, although the beach at Clinton Lake is closed because “it’s still underwater,” said Tim Schweizer, spokesman for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Schweizer also
reminded people that high water levels on area creeks and rivers are creating hazardous conditions for anyone thinking of kayaking or canoeing.
Traffic moves over Clinton Lake near the North Fork Access Area on Thursday. The waterway has higher water levels following heavy weekend rains.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The main parking lot on the river level, the boat ramp access and parking and the picnic area between the boat ramp and main parking lot remain closed until further notice at Starved Rock.
Lisa Sons, the park’s natural resource coordinator, said the Illinois River is expected to be about 25 feet on Friday but the parking lot will remain flooded through at least the weekend.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Floodwater from the Illinois River fills the main parking lot at Starved Rock State Park Tuesday. The parking lot, picnic area, boat ramp and fishing are closed until further notice because of the high water.
For The Pantagraph
Visitors are asked to park off the south entrance from Route 71 at the gravel overflow parking lot.
“The trails are still open but we’re asking visitors to be prepared for muddy trails and not widen them by going around,” said Sons. Walking around, rather than through, the mud and widening trails destroys wildlife habitat and plant communities.
High water surrounds trees at Clinton Lake on Thursday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Trails can be accessed from the staircase behind the lodge, the trail by the cabin or the Parkmans Plain or Illinois and Ottawa Canyon lots on the east side of the park.
With the lower parking area flooded, the park loses about 500 parking spaces. If all parking spots are filled, the park will close. People parking illegally along the roadways can be ticketed and towed.
“Have a Plan B,” said Sons.
If you want to picnic or arrive and find Starved Rock closed, Sons recommends
nearby Matthiessen, Buffalo Rock or Illini state parks or the I & M Canal in Utica.
Matthiessen also has restrictions.
The upper and lower dells at Matthiessen are closed because of floodwaters from the Vermilion River. This includes the staircases into Lake Falls, Cascade Falls and Devils Paint Box.
Matthiessen’s Vermilion River Access area, south of the dells entrance, is open and has picnic areas and trails.
See the new Illinois laws that take effect today
665 bills
The Democrat-controlled Illinois General Assembly approved 665 bills this legislative session, with the vast majority awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.
But, Pritzker has signed 42 bills into law. A handful of those will take effect Jan. 1, 2022, but most went into effect immediately upon signing or will take effect this Thursday.
Here are some notable new laws in effect now or on Thursday that Illinoisans should know.
CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
Election reform
With pandemic-related delays to U.S. Census redistricting numbers, lawmakers moved back the state's 2022 primary election from March 15 to June 28. The legislation also makes Election Day a state holiday, requires every county to have at least one universal voting center and allow people to be added to a permanent vote-by-mail list. (
SB825)
Photo by Jose M. Osorio, Chicago Tribune
Vote by mail
Some pandemic-induced changes to voting for the 2020 general election, such as vote-by-mail and curbside drop-off, will now be permanent features of future elections. (
House Bill 1871)
State legislative redistricting
As they are tasked with doing every 10 years, lawmakers approved new district boundaries for the Illinois House and Senate. The Democrat-drawn maps, which utilized the U.S. Census' American Community Survey instead of waiting for the decennial census numbers that will arrive later this year, have been challenged in court by Republicans and some other groups. (
HB2777)
Photo by Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune
Illinois Supreme Court redistricting
The nine-person Illinois Supreme Court's district boundaries were successfully redrawn for the first time since the 1960s. Again, the map is being challenged by Republicans. (
SB642)
Photo by Capitol News Illinois
Police reform
There was no more controversial bill that passed this year than House Bill 3653, also known as the SAFE-T Act, which passed during the lame duck session this January. The provisions ending cash bail and requiring all police to wear body cameras will not take effect until 2023 and 2025, respectively. But starting Thursday, police will be required to render aid to the injured, intervene when a fellow officer is using excessive force and and be limited in use of force. It also offers stricter guidelines for the decertification of officers and would allow people to file anonymous complaints of police misconduct. (
HB3653)
Payday loans
Lenders are now prohibited from charging more than 36% annual percentage rate on consumer loans. The average rate in Illinois was nearly 300% prior to the law's signing. (
SB1792)
Vaccine lottery
Tucked into the state's fiscal year 2022 budget is $10 million for a "vaccine lottery." All Illinois residents vaccinated by July 1 will be automatically entered into the contest. It includes $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, and $3 million in scholarship awards to vaccinated youth. (SB2800)
Photo by Antonio Perez, Chicago Tribune
COVID-19 emergency housing
Created guidelines for distributing more than $1 billion in federal stimulus funds for COVID-related housing relief. Also creates automatic sealing of evictions during the pandemic. (
SB2877)
Pretrial interest
Victims in personal injury and wrongful death cases will be allowed to collect interest from defendants from the time a lawsuit is filed. It is meant to incentivize settlement of these cases. It was supported by the trial lawyers and opposed by business groups. (
SB72)
Casino labor
All casino applicants in Illinois are now required to enter into a project-labor agreement when seeking a new or renewed license. (
SB1360)
Crime victims compensation
Provides that a victim's criminal history or felony status shall not automatically prevent compensation to that victim or the victim's family. Extends the applicant's period for submitting requested information to 45 days from 30 days and provides that a final award shall not exceed $45,000, up from $27,000, for a crime committed on or after August 7, 2022. (
HB3295)
Electronic signature
Provides that a contract, record, or signature may not be denied legal effect or enforceability simply because it is in electronic form or an electronic record was used in its formation. Provides that if a law requires a record to be in writing, an electronic record satisfies the law. (
SB2176)
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!