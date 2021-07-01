Watch now: Heavy rains take toll on Clinton Lake

CLINTON — After a brief closure because of last week’s heavy rain, Clinton Lake Recreation Area is mostly open for the holiday weekend, but visitors to other parks should check on the status before they go and be prepared with a Plan B.

Clinton Lake was closed to recreational boating Sunday because of high water and reopened Tuesday.

Trails and picnic areas are open, although the beach at Clinton Lake is closed because “it’s still underwater,” said Tim Schweizer, spokesman for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Schweizer also reminded people that high water levels on area creeks and rivers are creating hazardous conditions for anyone thinking of kayaking or canoeing.

Partial closures remain in effect at Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks.

The main parking lot on the river level, the boat ramp access and parking and the picnic area between the boat ramp and main parking lot remain closed until further notice at Starved Rock.

Lisa Sons, the park’s natural resource coordinator, said the Illinois River is expected to be about 25 feet on Friday but the parking lot will remain flooded through at least the weekend.

Visitors are asked to park off the south entrance from Route 71 at the gravel overflow parking lot.

“The trails are still open but we’re asking visitors to be prepared for muddy trails and not widen them by going around,” said Sons. Walking around, rather than through, the mud and widening trails destroys wildlife habitat and plant communities.

Trails can be accessed from the staircase behind the lodge, the trail by the cabin or the Parkmans Plain or Illinois and Ottawa Canyon lots on the east side of the park.

With the lower parking area flooded, the park loses about 500 parking spaces. If all parking spots are filled, the park will close. People parking illegally along the roadways can be ticketed and towed.

“Have a Plan B,” said Sons.

If you want to picnic or arrive and find Starved Rock closed, Sons recommends nearby Matthiessen, Buffalo Rock or Illini state parks or the I & M Canal in Utica.

Matthiessen also has restrictions.

The upper and lower dells at Matthiessen are closed because of floodwaters from the Vermilion River. This includes the staircases into Lake Falls, Cascade Falls and Devils Paint Box.

Matthiessen’s Vermilion River Access area, south of the dells entrance, is open and has picnic areas and trails.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

