Watch now: How to battle bites of Central Illinois ticks

BLOOMINGTON — Tick rhymes with "ick" — and they have the potential to make you sick.

Two cases of tick-borne diseases were reported last month in Tazewell County — one case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever and one of Lyme disease. A check of health departments Monday in McLean and surrounding counties found no confirmed reports of additional cases, but health officials are monitoring the situation.

“It generally picks up in the mid to later part of summer,” said Tom Anderson, head of the environmental health division at the McLean County Health Department.

His advice is to “wear long pants and long sleeves,” but he admits, “when it’s 95 degrees and 95% humidity, it’s kind of difficult to do that and be comfortable.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using insect repellants containing DEET, picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and treating clothing, boots and camping gear with permethrin. Follow label directions.

So far this year, the Illinois Department of Public Health has received reports of 51 cases of tickborne diseases, including 43 of Lyme disease, according to provisional data as of Monday.

The diseases can be serious.

Without treatment, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can cause death in as little as five days after the onset of symptoms, warns the IDPH.

Symptoms include sudden onset of moderate to high fever, severe headache, fatigue, deep muscle pain, chills and rash, but not every case will have the rash, according to the IDPH.

Lyme disease symptoms can vary and may include a circular rash that grows and resembles a bull’s-eye, fever, severe headache and stiff neck, according to the IDPH. The CDC says untreated Lyme disease can cause problems to joints, the heart and the nervous system.

“Any person experiencing illness with a fever following a tick bite should consult his or her physician and advise the physician of the tick bite,” the IDPH advises on its website.

AIR is a handy acronym to help you remember the steps. It stands for avoid, inspect and remove.

Avoid areas where ticks may be found, particularly tall grass. Avoidance also includes using repellents.

Inspect yourself after you’ve been where ticks might be present. Use a mirror and/or get another person to help inspect hard to see places.

Remove any tick you find. The CDC said removal should be done with fine-tipped tweezers, grasping the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Use steady, even, upward pressure.

The CDC warns against “folklore remedies” such as using heat or “painting” the tick with nail polish or petroleum jelly.

Once the tick is removed, the CDC says to thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

The good news is not all ticks transmit disease and a tick generally must be attached for at least 24 hours before it transmits disease, health officials say.

The recommended ways to dispose of a live tick are putting it in alcohol, placing it a sealed bag or container, rapping it tightly in tape or flushing it down the toilet.

Anderson said, “We will help identify ticks.”

If you find one on your body and cam remove it pretty much intact, Anderson said, “you can bring it to us. Put it in a vial or enclosed container. … They can get out of plastic bags.”

Identifying the tick helps to determine what disease it might be carrying.

The black-legged tick or deer tick is reddish-brown and about one-eighth inch long as an adult but its pin-head sized, brown nymphs also feed on people. They can carry several disease, including Lyme disease.

The American dog tick or wood tick can transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia and possibly ehrlichiosis. They area about three-sixteenths of an inch long and reddish brown and females have a large silver-colored spot behind the head.

There’s one more thing you can do: Help researchers by becoming a citizen scientist in the ITICK project.

The ITICK program started in 2018 and involves people who spend time outdoors logging in to report where they find ticks and helping researchers to identify them.

“It has contributed greatly to our understanding of what ticks are in Illinois,” said Dr. Rebecca Lee Smith, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. “If we know where ticks are, we can let people know” and tell them “what potential diseases they may be carrying.”

Smith said, “We have found that black-legged ticks are probably present in most of the state. … Dog ticks are definitely present across the state.”

Originally, participants would go to a hub and pick up a kit that contained vials in which to place ticks. Participants would record where they found — or didn’t find — ticks for five days within a two week period. They were returned to the hub and sent to the University of Illinois.

Now, participants download “The Tick App” and photograph the tick for identification. Check out thetickapp.org.

The advantage is “Our team will identify the tick and actually tell you what it is” and there is no mailing, she said. “The disadvantage is we don’t get access to the tick for testing.”

Participants also record what they were doing when they found ticks on them, including whether they were wearing bug spray or treated clothing.

Yes, you can participate in ITICK and use bug repellent. Smith said the idea of the project is to limit the spread of disease.

“Whether or not you’re in the study, be aware of ticks,” she said.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

