Watch now: Learn how to ID wildflowers, bugs, butterflies

FUNKS GROVE — Have you ever looked at a pretty wildflower or butterfly or even a not-so-pretty bug and wondered, “What is that?” Like so many other things today, there’s an app to help you.

While some apps focus on specific categories, such as the Merlin app for birds or BeeSpotter for bees, the iNaturalist app, a joint initiative of the National Geographic Society and California Academy of Sciences, is all about recording observations of non-human individual living things.

The primary goal of iNaturalist “is to connect people to nature,” according to its website, inaturalist.org. “Our secondary goal is to generate scientifically valuable biodiversity data from these personal encounters."

A workshop last week at Sugar Grove Nature Center focused on using the app to identify wildflowers. More workshops are planned in July and August. More information is available on the center’s Facebook page.

For Master Naturalist Janet Schroeder, who leads the workshops, it all started with COVID-19.

When pandemic restrictions shut down the volunteer projects in which she had been involved, she decided to get involved in a citizen science project by making an inventory of plants on her property.

“I had no training in botany,” said Schroeder. “I was starting from stage one.”

But she did have iNaturalist and a healthy helping of curiosity.

Schroeder supplements the clues she gets from the free iNaturalist app by looking at the www.illinoiswildflowers.info website or the book “Illinois Wildflowers” by Don Kurz. The Kurz book also provides interesting information on how the plant has been used historically, she said.

“I found something new almost every day,” Schroeder said of her quest. She wound up with 117 flowers in her inventory, 86 of them native plants.

The way the app works is you take a picture with your phone with “location tags” or “location services” turned on, then create an “observation” in iNaturalist and upload your photo. That can be done in the field, but Schroeder thinks it’s better to wait until you are “in the comfort of your home.”

We’re all drawn to beautiful blossoms, but Schroeder said it’s important to look beyond — and photograph — not only the blossoms but also leaves and stems.

Being able to correctly identify plants has personal, practical benefits, too.

Most of us were taught as a young age about poison ivy with the mantra, “Leaves of three; let them be.” But there are other plants of which we should be wary.

Some, such as stinging nettle, cause minor discomfort and the itch or sting will go away if you have the will to ignore it.

Others, such as wild parsnip, can cause more serious problems. The oil from wild parsnip reacts with sunlight to cause reactions that can range from being similar to a minor sunburn to a nasty blistering burn.

“You want to make sure we’re always looking at plants that can harm you when we’re out doing these types of observations,” said Mariah Myers, environmental educator at Sugar Grove Nature Center.

Wild parsnip resembles Queen Anne’s lace, but it has yellow flowers instead of white. It also looks similar to golden Alexander, which also has yellow flowers, but the leaves on wild parsnip tend to be clustered near the ground rather than all the way up the stem.

“You don’t want to get too close to it. You don’t really want to touch it,” said Myers.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

