Watch now: Prescribed burns at Bloomington parks keep prairies healthy

BLOOMINGTON — Fires have been burning through parts of city parks in Bloomington recently, but don’t be alarmed. They are intentional and helpful.
“The intent of it is to get rid of invasive plants and weeds,” explained Bob Moews, Bloomington’s superintendent of parks.
Fire was a natural part of the ecosystem when Illinois lived up to its “prairie state” nickname. Now, land managers, including the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department, use what are called “prescribed burns” to prevent unwanted brush and trees from taking over natural areas.
“We’re in the middle of our burn window,” said Moews. “March is the best time to do it. Everything is still dormant and brown and hasn’t turned green yet.”
Rain in the forecast for the end of the week will delay some of the prescribed burns until next week.
Tuesday started with a seven-person crew doing a prescribed burn at The Grove, on the far southeast side of town, off Ireland Grove.
“We get a permit from the state. … Our guys are certified in prescribed burns,” said Moews.
Teams mowed the edges of each section then used “drip torches” with a mixture of gasoline and diesel fuel to create “back fires” burning into the wind to create fire breaks. Once the fire breaks are in place, the vegetation is ignited with the drip torches on the leading edge from which the wind is blowing. At that point, it burns hot and quickly.
Moews said, “We rotate areas and we rotate locations.”
At larger parks such as The Grove and Tipton Park, for example, about one-third of the prairie area is burned on a rotating basis every three years.
If you visit or drive by one of the recently burned areas, you’ll see blackened earth and scorched plants. But it won’t take long for green shoots to emerge and the area to be restored.
Prairie plants have deep roots that aren’t harmed by a fast-burning fire. Fire helps speed up decomposition and recycles nitrogen and other nutrients back into the soil, according to government fact sheets.
21 celebrities with ties to Bloomington-Normal
Colton Underwood
Cloris Leachman
Pokey LaFarge
David Foster Wallace
Jane Lynch
Craig Robinson
Sean Hayes
Gary Cole
Cecilia Suárez
Gary Sinise
John Malkovich
Judith Ivey
Kevin Dunn
Richard Jenkins
Laurie Metcalf
Jake from State Farm
Frankie Faison
Chris Harding
Terry Kinney
Suzy Bogguss
McLean Stevenson
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota