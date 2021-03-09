Watch now: Prescribed burns at Bloomington parks keep prairies healthy

Tuesday started with a seven-person crew doing a prescribed burn at The Grove, on the far southeast side of town, off Ireland Grove.

“We get a permit from the state. … Our guys are certified in prescribed burns,” said Moews.

Teams mowed the edges of each section then used “drip torches” with a mixture of gasoline and diesel fuel to create “back fires” burning into the wind to create fire breaks. Once the fire breaks are in place, the vegetation is ignited with the drip torches on the leading edge from which the wind is blowing. At that point, it burns hot and quickly.

Moews said, “We rotate areas and we rotate locations.”

At larger parks such as The Grove and Tipton Park, for example, about one-third of the prairie area is burned on a rotating basis every three years.

If you visit or drive by one of the recently burned areas, you’ll see blackened earth and scorched plants. But it won’t take long for green shoots to emerge and the area to be restored.