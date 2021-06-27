Watch now: Rhymer nature preserve near Normal offers place to ponder, wander

NORMAL — By Hank Campbell’s count, he and the late Dale Birkenholz planted 60 to 80 trees together.

The fruits of their labor can be seen at the Rhymer Family Nature Preserve, northwest of Normal, where Campbell now serves as chair of the preserve’s board.

The 15-acre preserve is in Dry Grove Township on Northtown Road/East 1800 North Road, about a half mile west of Ropp Road/North 1200 East Road. It is open to the public from dawn to dusk.

In addition to trees they planted, the preserve is home to Quiet Pond, which was created under a plan developed by Birkenholz, and the Dale Birkenholz Tallgrass Prairie, dedicated after his death in 2015, where the two men scattered wildflower seeds.

Part of what makes it special is “this came up from a cornfield,” said Campbell.

The trees, pond, wetlands and prairie have been restored from what was once agricultural land, which still surrounds the preserve.

“It’s a return to a setting of natural prairie grass and typical wildflowers and grasses you’d see on a tallgrass prairie,” Campbell said.

The preserve began in 2006 with a gift from Ione Rhymer of her home and 15 acres, with a goal of having the grounds developed into an interactive nature preserve where children and families could learn about plants, trees and wildlife native to McLean County. Rhymer, who died in 2007, also gave $100,000 to set up a nonprofit group to develop the preserve.

A lifelong activist for preserving biodiversity in nature, Rhymer taught microbiology at the University of Illinois and Illinois State University. Birkenholz, a professor emeritus of biology at ISU, knew Rhymer from their ISU connection. Campbell, a neighbor of the Rhymer homestead, also taught at ISU.

Although the land was left to Dry Grove Township, the preserve receives no tax money. A house on the property is rented, which helps provide operating revenue, Campbell explained.

Some of the more than 50 species of trees on the property were already there. Others are what Campbell calls “legacy trees,” planted in memory of loved ones. Most are part of the Songbird Grove and Windrow Grove of the Children & Elders Forest.

Campbell said the preserve is used by scouting groups for camping and education. One part of the preserve has a wooden sundial that is used as a “story circle” by the scouts, he said.

Different plants bloom at different times of year, from shooting stars in spring and spiderwort in early summer to brown-eyed Susans, coneflowers and white indigo in mid-summer, with cup plants and compass plants towering over your head later in the year.

Campbell calls it a place of respite where people can pause and reflect. Several benches and even some swings offer spots to rest and look out over the prairie, pond or trees. A picnic shelter with three tables is near the gravel parking lot.

Campbell has seen people stop at the preserve to have lunch or read a book.

Over a mile of hiking trails await visitors. I like taking the Raindrop Trail to and around Quiet Pond and hiking though the prairie on a combination of the Cardinal Trail and the Tallgrass Trail.

Earlier this year I watched a mallard hen swim across Quiet Pond with several ducklings following close behind. A bench at the pond offers a great place to watch the sunset along with swallows swooping over the water in search of an insect meal.

Bird watching is good just about any time of year, and summer is a nice time to see dragonflies and butterflies — although the monarch I saw amid the milkweed refused to pose for a photo.

