Watch now: River, creek run through Humiston Woods

PONTIAC — Wind caused trees to sway and occasionally groan, nearly drowning out the songs of birds while depositing more leaves on the trails at Humiston Woods Nature Center, about 8 miles northwest of Pontiac, last week.
“It’s the hidden gem of Livingston County,” said Dan Faust of Pontiac, who has been exploring Humiston Woods for more than 30 years.
The site includes 336 acres of hardwood forest, 8 acres of restored prairie and 10 miles of interlocking trails, some of which border the Vermilion River and Wolf Creek. The entrance is on Livingston County Road 2100 North, between 1100 East Road and 1200 East Road. It is open from 8 a.m. to dusk.
The trails are relatively flat to gently rolling, with a few steeper sections, especially near the river and creek. It makes them suitable for cross-country skiing when there is enough snow and a delight to hike any time of year.
“You could do a lot of miles out here if you wanted to,” he said.
Faust said winter is one of his favorite times to visit Humiston, because you can see farther into the woods. “It looks completely different,” he said.
It’s a nice destination in summer as well.
“The trails are shaded so it’s not bad even on a hot day,” said Faust.
The variety of trees make for a colorful fall with double the beauty where they are reflected in the river, creek or fishing pond.
More than 160 varieties of plants are in the woods, many of which put on quite a display in spring.
Our trek included a hike to the “stepping stones,” which permit you cross Wolf Creek. With the creekbed nearly dry at that location last week, the stepping stones weren’t quite as attractive — or needed — as they would be in spring. But they were still fun to cross.
We took the blue Coyote Trail from the stepping stones to the spot where Wolf Creek enters the Vermilion, then returned along the green River Trail. Colored squares and maps along the trails help you get where you want to go.
Benches along the trails provide places to rest or reflect.
One along the Vermilion River has the words “Joe’s Place” carved into it in honor of Joe Jobst, the man who worked with the Apollo Camp-Bennet Humiston Trust to make the nature area the lovely place it is today.
“He had a real personality. He was the greatest,” said John Rinker of Pontiac, who was hiking in the woods with his wife, Abby, and their children last week. “We both worked here when we were in high school.”
His memory is also honored in the Joseph Jobst Education Building, which is available for meetings, school group and workshops by appointment. Call 815-844-5831.
The prairie is filled with flowers earlier in the year but still has a beauty of its own in fall. The lowlands near Wolf Creek are carpeted with bluebells in spring.
There’s a fishing pond with a shelter and a dock plus several picnic areas, a gazebo and a pavilion.
Humiston Woods makes a nice place to stop if you are paddling on the Vermilion. You can use the park as a put in or take out, too, although you have to carry your boat a fair distance between the river and the parking lot.
Take a hike and see what you may find.
