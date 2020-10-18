Watch now: River, creek run through Humiston Woods

Faust said winter is one of his favorite times to visit Humiston, because you can see farther into the woods. “It looks completely different,” he said.

It’s a nice destination in summer as well.

“The trails are shaded so it’s not bad even on a hot day,” said Faust.

The variety of trees make for a colorful fall with double the beauty where they are reflected in the river, creek or fishing pond.

More than 160 varieties of plants are in the woods, many of which put on quite a display in spring.

Our trek included a hike to the “stepping stones,” which permit you cross Wolf Creek. With the creekbed nearly dry at that location last week, the stepping stones weren’t quite as attractive — or needed — as they would be in spring. But they were still fun to cross.

We took the blue Coyote Trail from the stepping stones to the spot where Wolf Creek enters the Vermilion, then returned along the green River Trail. Colored squares and maps along the trails help you get where you want to go.

Benches along the trails provide places to rest or reflect.