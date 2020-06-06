Oval master: Allmendinger wins on NASCAR oval for 1st time

That pushed Allmendinger into the top spot on the restart with 34 laps to go.

He held on the rest of the way.

"I still think that even if they had started in front of us, we could've beat them on a long run," Allmendinger said. "But that clean air was definitely a big deal."

He appeared to be a rising star after capturing five victories on road and street circuits in the now-defunct Champ Car series in 2006.

Allmendinger accepted a lucrative offer from Red Bull to move into NASCAR, but never fulfilled his promise in the oval-dominated series.

His career took another setback when he was suspended in 2012 after testing positive for a banned stimulant.

Allmendinger did a few races in IndyCar and worked to rebuild his reputation, finally returning to a full-time ride in the Cup Series — even claiming his first victory at Watkins Glen.

Yet he never shook his reputation as a road-course ringer.

"Heck, I might just retire," Allmendinger quipped. "I just wanted to win on a damn oval."