Ovechkin, Crosby favor NHL going directly into playoffs

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are on the same page: They would like the NHL to go directly to the playoffs if and when play resumes.

The two rival Metropolitan Division captains shared their views Thursday during a video conference call hosted by the league.

"I mean, you try to get in as many games as you can, I think. But I wouldn't mind starting right in the playoffs," said Crosby, whose Pittsburgh Penguins were third in the division standings when the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crosby acknowledged the more regular season games that can be squeezed in would be better for the integrity of the playoffs.

Ovechkin had the same idea.

"For, me of course, the more games we play, it's going to be better for our fans and it's going to be better for teams fighting for the playoffs," said Ovechkin, whose Washington Capitals lead the division. "But I'd rather start the playoffs right away."

Ovechkin then broke into a smile and said, "Sorry guys," referring to the other three players on the video call. Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno didn't take offense and said: "Don't say sorry to me. We're in a playoff spot."