Overtime buzzer-beater ends Bruins impressive tourney run

"Everybody is going to ask what I just told my team, so I'll just tell you: I told them they have to let the last shot go," Cronin said. "As much as they want to be beaten down and gutted and miserable, they have to let it go because they're winners. As a coach all you can ask of your players is to give everything they've got."

The Bruins certainly did their part.

Each time it looked like Gonzaga might get away, they fought right back — methodically erasing a 64-57 deficit midway through the second half. And it looked like they might win in regulation until Juzang was called for a charge with less than 1 second to go.

In overtime, Gonzaga jumped out to a quick 87-83 lead but when they couldn't put it away, the Bruins capitalized. Cody Riley hit a 15-footer. The Zags answered with a 3-pointer from Andrew Nembhard to make it 90-85 with 1:15 to go and yet the Bruins knotted things at 90 — only to see their effort fall short when Suggs' magical shot set up the Monday night matchup college basketball fans have waited all season to watch — Gonzaga vs. Baylor.

"Kudos to them, they're a very good team," Juzang said. "But we're UCLA and the guys on this team, there's no one I'd rather go to battle with. And we expect to win. We are who we are and every game we went out and left it out there and let the best man win."

