O'Ward gets 1st IndyCar win at Texas after big 1st-lap crash

"It just takes one person when everybody is nose to tail," he said.

Fittipaldi, who at Texas ran his first IndyCar races since 2018, said the field suddenly showed down ahead of him and, "I had nowhere to go." He said he had a sprained finger.

"Watching that, I'm glad Conor is OK, glad everybody is OK," Rossi said when viewing a replay.

Rossi was critical of IndyCar setting the start by points rather than qualifying on speed, particularly with the early Sunday evening start and teams sitting idle most of the day.

It put cars of varying speeds throughout the field, a factor in the crash as the cars tried to get up to speed heading to the green flag.

There was also some hard contact for Tony Kanaan, who was able to keep racing. James Hinchcliffe had issues after driving through the fray, and completed only 30 laps between several extended stops before parking the car for good.

Foyt's team had worked late into the night to rebuild the No. 14 Chevrolet for Bourdais after he was hit from behind by Josef Newgarden only 56 laps into Saturday's race. Bourdais was running sixth when he spun and the car backed hard into the outside wall.