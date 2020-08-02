Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

The states of Arizona and California, home to half the Pac-12 schools, have been hit by some of the most severe surges in COVID-19 cases over the last month. California-Berkeley has announced the fall semester will begin with all classes being taught online. USC said most of its classes will be online for the coming semester.

"Since the system is willing to risk our health and safety in the midst of the global pandemic, we must look out for each other," Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant said in a statement.

Pac-12 spokesman Andrew Walker directed requests for comment from the conference to a statement released Saturday.

"Neither the Conference nor our university athletics departments have been contacted by this group regarding these topics," the Pac-12 said. "We support our student-athletes using their voices, and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics."

The players' list of demands addresses healthy and safety protections related to COVID-19; protection for all college sports programs from being eliminated by budget cuts; racial injustice in college sports; and economic rights and compensation for college athletes.