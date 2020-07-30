Pac-12 sets Sept. 26 start for 10-game football schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pac-12 Conference on Friday set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game, conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by nearly a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pac-12 announced three weeks ago it would eliminate nonconference games to give its 12 member schools a better chance to manage complications and disruptions caused by the health crisis.

The plan approved by university presidents adds an additional cross-divisional game to each team's slate and moves the conference championship game back two weeks from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18 or 19.

The game, originally set to be played for the first time at the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas, will now be hosted by the highest-seeded team. The two-year deal with Las Vegas will instead begin in 2021, Commissioner Larry Scott said.

The conference also plans to start the season with a couple of rivalry games usually saved for the end of the season: UCLA will face USC and Arizona meets Arizona State on Sept. 26 — if they can play.

The Pac-12 said the season is to "commence on September 26 (normally Week 4), with the flexibility if necessary to commence on a later date if the situation warrants."