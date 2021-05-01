Packers CEO acknowledges meeting Rodgers to discuss concerns

Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018.

The speculation regarding Rodgers' long-term future began when the Packers traded up four spots in the first round last year to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the draft.

On the night the Packers selected Love, Gutekunst acknowledged to reporters he hadn't yet connected with Rodgers about the move. Rodgers said afterward the Love selection caught him by surprise and complicated his hopes of finishing his career in Green Bay.

"I certainly look back to last year's draft and just kind of, maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better," Gutekunst said Thursday night.

"There's no doubt about it. The draft's an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it's going to unfold and it happens pretty fast. But certainly I think looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better."

Rodgers responded by throwing an NFL-leading 48 touchdown passes and earning his third MVP award last season, but continued to make cryptic remarks about his long-term future with the Packers.

During the Packers' playoff run, Rodgers referred to his future as a "beautiful mystery." Rodgers said that "a lot of guys' futures are uncertain, myself included," after an NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay, though he said less than a week later on "The Pat McAfee Show" that "I don't think there's any reason why I wouldn't be back" in 2021.

