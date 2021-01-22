Packers' offensive line still rolling even without Bakhtiari

After the Packers beat the Rams, All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers called his offensive linemen "the stars of the game."

"I don't know if I got touched hardly at all the entire night, other than scrambling outside the pocket," Rodgers said. "That was a fantastic performance by them. They dominated the line of scrimmage."

The Packers replaced Bakhtiari by moving Billy Turner from right tackle to left tackle while having Rick Wagner fill Turner's old spot. It's the same plan the Packers used when Bakhtiari missed three games earlier this season with broken ribs.

"You never want to see anybody go down, especially a player of (Bakhtiari's) caliber," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "But we are pretty fortunate that we have a lot of depth at that position, and the guys that have been asked to step in have done a hell of a job."

Switching positions is nothing new for Turner. He has made six starts at right tackle and four each at left tackle and right guard this season.

"It's one of those things that I've become accustomed to," Turner said last week. "And don't get me wrong, it's not easy by any means. It's not like it's something that I prefer. But at the end of the day, if that's what is necessary to help this team win games, that's what I'm going to do every single time."