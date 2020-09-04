Padres rookie Jake Cronenworth making big impression

"It's nice having guys who can play multiple positions, especially shortstop, like Jake can do," Preller said. "The thing our scouts had talked about was a guy that's unflappable and a guy that they felt like he is a very intelligent baseball player and a guy that's under control. We've seen all those things so far here in a short period of time. He's come as advertised. He's obviously played very well right from the start."

Cronenworth began exhibiting his versatility in college, including pitching. He said the Padres agreed he wouldn't pitch this year due to the pandemic-shortened season.

"I enjoy pitching. I think when I first initially did it, it came up as an idea and I thought it was a good opportunity to start doing something different," Cronenworth said. "Playing shortstop and pitching, not too many guys are doing that and I thought it was a good way to separate myself and create some opportunity."

With the 21-year-old Tatis expected to be the everyday shortstop for years to come, Cronenworth will be content to play wherever Tingler pencils him in on the lineup sheet. Cronenworth has played short twice when Tatis was the DH.

"Wherever they see me fit, whether it's bouncing all over the place like I am or staying at second, I'm completely comfortable doing that," he said.