Local Marketing Grant Program
The Pantagraph
Local businesses are the heartbeat of our communities.
That is why we are excited to announce our Local Grant Program. This program is designed to help our local business community double the impact of their marketing through a matching grant.
As the foremost leader in local news and advertising
We have worked with local businesses during the best of times. Now, we are honored to support local businesses through these difficult times.
This grant applies to our full suite of marketing products
Print Ads
Digital Display Ads
Agency Products
An expert strategist will help plan a marketing campaign that best fits your needs.
About this grant program
Local businesses are an important part of a community’s identity. Whether it is the jobs they create, the uniqueness they add, or the services they provide, they truly are the heartbeat of our neighborhoods. As the local leader in news and advertising, we want to be there for you during these uncertain times. Our Local Marketing Grant Program is another way we are looking to strengthen our communities, one business at a time.
- All advertising products we offer are eligible for the matching grant, so we can help you address your distinct business objectives.
- Grants will be issued up to $500,000 in total, ranging from $250 - $15,000 per month per client.
- Grants will be awarded for the months of April, May and June.
The application process
We are glad you’re here. Please take a moment to fill out the application form below, and let us know how we can partner with your business.
Within 48 business hours, we will review your application and one of our strategists will reach out with a determination on your application.