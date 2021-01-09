Palmer, English tied for the lead at Tournament of Champions

His only big miscue was on the par-5 ninth when he put his second shot in rough left of the green and used the wrong club for a pitch that came up short and rolled down the slope back into the fairway.

He knew where it was headed and began walking, and stepped down a divot a few paces short of where the ball was rolling. That was the violation that led to disqualification for Camilo Villegas from this tournament 10 years ago on the 15th hole.

Palmer met with the rules staff and was cleared because there was no intent to improve his lie.

Palmer said when he watched the video, he wasn't sure what concerned officials. He later added the ball was 5 feet away and "not even close to where I was at."

So his score was upheld and he now is part of a two-way tie for the lead, a final group between two players who are trying to end a drought a tournament they are fortunate to be playing.

The field for the Tournament of Champions was expanded this year for 2020 winners and anyone who reached the Tour Championship, all because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut the tour down for three months.

Both Palmer and English made it to East Lake. Both would like to make their next victory one that assures them a return to Maui.

Right behind them is the PGA champion, Morikawa, going for his third victory in his last 14 tournaments worldwide.

