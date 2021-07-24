Pantagraph Readers’ Choice Voting starts Monday

When you’re looking for the best pizza or hair stylist or dentist, you do some research. You check out ads, you check online, you ask friends. The Pantagraph’s Readers’ Choice contest does that research for you.

Readers’ Choice offers our readers the opportunity to pick their favorites in 235 categories. It also offers the community a chance to discover (or rediscover) new restaurants, services and shopping options.

Readers began nominating their favorites in late June. And the response was overwhelming. All totaled we received 32,702 nominations, and the top five moved onto the voting round. Voting starts Monday, July 26, and goes through Wednesday, Aug. 11.

People can vote once per day for their favorites, or twice per day for those businesses participating in our new Text to Vote program. The voting period runs from July 26 through Aug. 11 and it is big deal for businesses to be named a Readers’ Choice winner.

It’s a great bragging point and something that businesses should be rightfully proud of. It is not only a testament of how passionate their current customers are to their brand, but it is also a great opportunity to them to introduce themselves to new customers.

Last year readers cast almost 120,000 votes. Due to the large amount of nominations, voting is expected to be even more robust this year. Go to pantagraph.com/contests to vote. The winners will be published on Friday, Sept. 24 on pantagraph.com and in a special section in The Pantagraph.

For businesses interested in more details on Readers’ Choice, contact Pantagraph Media at advertising@pantagraph.com or 309-820-3359.

Dan Adams is Central Illinois Media Group president and director.

