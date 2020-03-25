Panthers sign QB Teddy Bridgewater to 3-year contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have officially signed free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press last week that the contract is worth $63 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team doesn't release financial terms of a contract.

Bridgewater replaces 2011 No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, who was released on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team.

The Panthers also announced they have signed former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker to a two-year contract. Walker is expected to battle for the backup QB spot with last year's third-round draft pick Will Grier.

Bridgewater enters his seventh NFL season after spending four seasons with the Vikings and two with the Saints. After Drew Brees injured his thumb early last season Bridgewater stepped in and went 5-0 as a starter putting New Orleans firmly in control of the NFC South.

He finished the season with 1,384 yards passing, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He was fifth in the NFL in quarterback rating (99.1) among players who started at least five games and was sixth in completion rate (67.9 percent).