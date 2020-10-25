Patrick Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win Zozo Championship

Patrick Cantlay rallied from four shots behind and got far enough ahead that Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas couldn't quite catch him Sunday in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Cantlay closed with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory, the third of his career, and first in his home state of California. All three required making up a deficit of three shots or more.
As much as Cantlay celebrated a victory he felt was overdue, Rahm and Thomas were left to rue their mistakes.
Rahm took the lead with a birdie on the par-5 11th, only to drop shots on each of the next two holes, including the par-5 13th. The Spaniard had a chance to force a playoff, but narrowly missed from 15 feet on the par-3 17th and from 20 feet on the final hole. He shot 68.
Thomas, who started the round with a one-shot lead, had to scramble for par on the last two par 5s, and hit into hazards on consecutive holes down the stretch.
His tee shot to a front pin on the par-3 15th plugged into thick grass, and Thomas did remarkably well to hack out to 30 feet and make bogey.
Cantlay, in the group ahead of Thomas and Rahm, bungled the par-5 16th by missing the green from 114 yards and making only his second bogey of the round, and the tournament. That reduced his lead to two shots.
Thomas drilled a drive and was in perfect position with a 4-iron. But he sent that out to the right, trying to avoid a shot left of the green, and it bounced off a tree and into the creek. After the penalty drop, he had to play a marvelous pitch-and-run off hard pan to get up-and-down for par.
But he needed birdies, and that didn't come for Thomas until he needed to hole out from the 18th fairway for eagle. His approach landed 4 feet next to the hole.
The birdie gave him a 69, and denied Rahm a small consolation. Rahm needed to finish second alone to return to No. 1 in the world.
Dustin Johnson, a Sherwood member who missed this week recovering from a positive coronavirus test, remains No. 1.
Cantlay moved back into the top 10. He has no weakness in his game except for the victory tally. Cantlay had gone more than a year since his last victory, when he rallied from three behind at Muirfield Village to win the Memorial.
His other win was in Las Vegas in 2017 when he came from four shots back and won in a playoff.
Happy birthday to McDonald: Ally McDonald gave herself a big 28th birthday present, winning the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee at Greensboro, Ga., for her first tour title.
The 28-year-old from Mississippi held off Danielle Kang by a stroke on the Great Waters Course, closing with a 3-under 69 for a 16-under 272 total. Kang birdied the par-5 18th for a 68.
"I've never doubted my ability, but I've definitely questioned whether I would be able to win out here," McDonald said. "It's really hard to win out here. So, I've just really hung in there and tried to stick to my process since Day 1. That was able to get me in the winner's circle today. I'm really thankful."
McDonald birdied the first three holes on the back nine, dropped a stroke on 14, birdied 16, bogeyed 17 and parred the par-5 18th. Kang birdied Nos. 12. 13 and 14 to pull within a stroke, but bogeyed the 15th.
"I'm not going to lie, it shook me up pretty bad," McDonald said. "I had to gather myself and get my heart rate under control after I made bogey on 13 and Danielle went back to back on birdies on 13 and 14.
"I just told myself to calm down and do what I've been doing every single round, and that is just trying to execute my game plan, control what I can."
Kang won back-to-back events in Ohio in the summer, leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, was the top-ranked player in the field.
"I knew from the start that Danielle was going to hang in there," McDonald said. "You kind of go to match play mode and you think absolutely she's going to put the pedal down. So I was just happy to hang in there and pull it out."
Kang played through back spasms.
"I think I just need to take a few days off right now," Kang said. "My back has went into a spasm few days ago. I call it wifi. It's on strong right and left. So it was a little difficult this week to play with it."
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was two strokes back after a 70. She was making her sixth LPGA Tour start of the year and seventh overall.
Mina Harigae (67) and Carlota Ciganda (69) were 13 under, a stroke ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn (69) and Katherine Kirk (70).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!