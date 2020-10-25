Patrick Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win Zozo Championship

"I've never doubted my ability, but I've definitely questioned whether I would be able to win out here," McDonald said. "It's really hard to win out here. So, I've just really hung in there and tried to stick to my process since Day 1. That was able to get me in the winner's circle today. I'm really thankful."

McDonald birdied the first three holes on the back nine, dropped a stroke on 14, birdied 16, bogeyed 17 and parred the par-5 18th. Kang birdied Nos. 12. 13 and 14 to pull within a stroke, but bogeyed the 15th.

"I'm not going to lie, it shook me up pretty bad," McDonald said. "I had to gather myself and get my heart rate under control after I made bogey on 13 and Danielle went back to back on birdies on 13 and 14.

"I just told myself to calm down and do what I've been doing every single round, and that is just trying to execute my game plan, control what I can."

Kang won back-to-back events in Ohio in the summer, leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, was the top-ranked player in the field.

"I knew from the start that Danielle was going to hang in there," McDonald said. "You kind of go to match play mode and you think absolutely she's going to put the pedal down. So I was just happy to hang in there and pull it out."