Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement

BOSTON — For more than a decade Julian Edelman lived the ultimate NFL underdog story, going from undersized college quarterback to a favorite option of Tom Brady on three Patriots' Super Bowl-winning teams.

He says he'll leave the league after giving everything he had to the sport.

Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn't going to come easy either," Edelman said fighting back tears in a video posted to Twitter. "I've always said I'm going to go until the wheels come off. And they finally have fallen off."

Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical.

It brings an abrupt end to the 11-year New England tenure of the 34-year-old, whose fingertip catch helped complete the Patriots' historic Super Bowl 51 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

"By any measure of what constitutes an elite NFL career — wins, championships, production — Julian has it all," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a statement.