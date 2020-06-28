Pats fined $1.1M, lose pick for filming game last season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — The New England Patriots have been fined $1.1 million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during a game last season.

On Sunday, the league also took away a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Also, the team's production crew will not be allowed to shoot any games in the 2020 season.

ESPN first reported the penalties. An NFL spokesman confirmed the discipline to The Associated Press.

The filming occurred at the Bengals game at Cleveland on Dec. 8 of last season. The Bengals hosted the Patriots the following week and lost 34-13.

When the taping became known last season, the team said at the time a three-person crew producing a web series titled "Do Your Job" "inappropriately filmed the field from the press box" as part of a feature on the scouting department.

The filming took place "without specific knowledge of league rules," the statement said.

Also, the team's statement last season said that while they were granted credentials for the crew from the Browns, "our failure to inform the Bengals and the league was an unintended oversight."