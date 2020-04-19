Paul Ritter: Pontiac science teacher sees hope

About this story: The Pantagraph is following several area residents as they face changed lives during the coronavirus pandemic. See others here.
PONTIAC — Paul Ritter joined his fellow science teachers for a livestreamed experiment measuring the effect of salt on boiling water, but it wasn't the same as standing in front of his classroom at Pontiac Township High School.
“I miss my kids terribly. It hurts,” he says. “My wife and I are fortunate to do what we do. We love what we do and these kids are very much just like my own and I miss them.”
Between his own Zoom sessions with students, Ritter has seen his wife, Jodee, video chat with her Chatsworth kindergarten students.
“They miss each other,” he says. “They’re missing the social interaction that education is for them.”
His Zoom sessions aren’t limited to science lessons: During a recent call, a few students showed off their saxophone playing, banjo strumming and parakeet balancing skills.
Between providing remote learning opportunities and video lectures for students and trying to be available to answer questions “at whatever time suits them,” the ecology teacher is probably working harder now than ever before.
“Teachers are doing everything they can right now to really not only help these kids, but to meet the needs of all these things that we can’t see anymore,” he says.
While they’re stuck at home, Paul, Jodee and their youngest daughter Taylor have been assembling jigsaw puzzles, feeding his classroom’s alligator snapping turtles, trying ab workouts and just talking.
Practicing social distancing comes with sacrifices, though, since their oldest daughter Baylee had to stay in Grays Lake with her fiance instead of coming home for Easter this year. But they’re still only a video call away.
"In the long run, I realize we live in Central Illinois and I realize that Central Illinois is a small part of the world, but if we all do our part, the world will be a much better place," he says. "And our country, we will survive. We will get through this with a much greater appreciation.
"I do believe there's hope for the future."
